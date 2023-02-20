Multi-Vendor Solution Demonstrates Autonomous, Sustainable & Secure 5G RAN Networks at MWC 2023
EnterpriseWeb, in collaboration with Intel, Red Hat, Fortinet, Keysight, KX, and Tech Mahindra, to present an integrated multi-vendor solution
The multi-vendor integrated solution demonstrates how dynamic and continuous optimizations can support low-latency, high-performance and energy efficient 5G RAN networks at scale.”NEW YORK, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An all-star team of Telecom vendors, including Intel (https://www.intel.com), Red Hat (https://www.redhat.com), Fortinet (https://www.fortinet.com), Keysight (https://www.keysight.com), KX (https://kx.com), Tech Mahindra (https://www.techmahindra.com), and EnterpriseWeb (https://enterpriseweb.com) will be showcasing Stage 3 of their collaborative, award-winning 5G RAN testbed at MWC 2023 being held February 27th – March 2nd at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.
The multi-vendor solution features a secure edge gateway (SASE) use-case. The testbed demonstrates dynamic configuration of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Ethernet 800 Series Controllers, Intel FlexRAN reference software, and Intel Smart Edge along with network functions to optimize processing of secure packets, while significantly reducing resource requirements and energy consumption at scale.
Network edge computing is not just the periphery of the Telecom infrastructure; it’s also the frontier of NextGen network and service management. Unlike the bountiful resources at the core or the conceptually unlimited resources of the cloud, edge deployments are decentralized, numerous and constrained. At the edge – continuous optimization and efficiency is a necessity.
Telco edge platforms must do ‘more with less’. They have to flexibly support a wide variety of use-cases and configurations for diverse Enterprise workloads, while maintaining low-latency SLAs of public and private MEC, all within resource and power constraints of edge servers. The extreme demands of edge computing are driving innovation through the automation stack from the application layer down to the hardware.
The testbed leverages software-defined infrastructure and utilizes a breadth of Intel’s network and edge solutions. As a programmable infrastructure, it exposes standard interfaces over low-level network infrastructure and allows intelligent orchestrators to configure those physical and virtual components to drive continuous optimizations and reduced energy consumption in response to changing traffic patterns and attacks.
Intel Network Builders recently hosted a webinar to present the latest stage 3 demo of the testbed. A replay of the webinar can be found here - https://networkbuilders.intel.com/university/webcasts/extreme-automation-at-the-network-edge
In Barcelona, Communication Service Providers will be able to see how they can achieve predictable low latency and power consumption at scale.
Vendor Quotes
Red Hat
“As companies today look to improve energy efficiency for more sustainable business practices, telecom operators and service providers are tasked with reducing power consumption for 5G and RAN workloads. We are pleased to collaborate across a robust partner ecosystem to support energy efficient multi-vendor solutions at the network edge using Red Hat OpenShift, offering a consistent cloud-native application development platform for 5G and RAN use cases.”
Honoré LaBourdette, vice president, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat
Fortinet
“Fortinet is the cybersecurity leader enabling the convergence of networking and security. As part of the INB multi-vendor 5G edge orchestration and optimization testbed, Fortinet demonstrated its ability to provide low latency, energy efficient protection for 5G control as well as user planes and edge applications. Working with key partners, Fortinet empowers telecom companies to implement secure and efficient edge ecosystems and services, with lower OPEX, accelerated network service time-to-market, and increased revenue-generating services.”
- Ronen Shpirer, Director, 5G Solutions, Fortinet
Keysight
“The ‘Extreme Automation at the Edge’ testbed is a unique benchmarking exercise that demonstrates how the sheer low-level complexity of a system can be abstracted and orchestrated to accelerate service delivery, automate operations, and improve sustainability. CyPerf’s unique capabilities play a key role by generating realistic application traffic and security attacks to assess infrastructure performance and security efficacy while measuring improvements after EnterpriseWeb applies dynamic optimizations. CyPerf uses lightweight traffic agents deployed as Kubernetes containers and Debian packages in a distributed manner with full control through automation APIs.”
George Zecheru, Director, Product Management, Keysight Technologies
KX
“We’re excited to bring kdb, the world’s fastest time series database and real time analytics engine, to the 5G RAN testbed. Working with a team of market-leading networking vendors we are showing the power of our low latency, energy efficient, deterministic AI/ML capabilities to help drive continuous optimizations of an advanced Telecom use-case. Our integration with EnterpriseWeb’s intelligent orchestrator demonstrates the symbiotic relationship between analytics and automation. EnterpriseWeb’s harmonized Telecom domain model trained our algorithms so kdb can immediately start to observe the environment and learn from actual activity. Together we effect a modular, service-oriented SON for a self-optimizing 5G network.”
James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer, KX
Tech Mahindra
“Tech Mahindra is looking forward to being part of this initiative that will bring together technology providers, ISVs and cloud providers. We believe it will help realize that automated edge deployment will enable 5G edge use cases and provide the required security and power efficiency that are mandatory for Telco Edge and Enterprise scenarios. We are happy to leverage our vast experience from key service offerings in 5G RAN, Core, Telco Cloud and utilize Tech Mahindra’s DevOps based hyper automation platform, netOps.ai.”
Manish Mangal, Global Business Head, 5G & Network Services at Tech Mahindra
EnterpriseWeb
“EnterpriseWeb is a pioneer in Telecom virtualization and automation. We led the very first ETSI NFV proof-of-concept, CloudNFV, which demonstrated the convergence of IT and networking back in 2013. Our intelligent orchestrator defines the state-of-the-art for intent-based networking and zero-touch network and service management. We’re honored to be now working with a great group of companies on this award-winning Intel testbed. The multi-vendor integrated solution goes beyond typical proofs-of-concepts to demonstrate how dynamic and continuous optimizations can support low-latency, high-performance and energy efficient 5G RAN networks at scale. These are key attributes for edge deployments and Telecom sustainability initiatives.”
Dave Duggal, founder and CEO, EnterpriseWeb
