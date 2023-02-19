Kentucky Author, Songwriter Claudette Milner, Launches Kickstarter Project Launching a Christian Television Series Faith

Submit Release
LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette Milner is one of the most prolific authors of this decade. Her original series is “Children of Plains Estates which includes “Unheard Voices”, Silent Tears. Hidden Truths, and Final Chapter.

This series is inclusive and diverse including issues that adolescents face on a daily basis i.e. racism, alcoholism, pedophilia, domestic violence, divorce. Her latest entry includes affects of Covid 19.

Ms. Milner has now written the Forgiven of Our Transgressions series to address Christianity and the battle between the word and the world. She identifies herself as a sinner saved by grace. She does not judge but examines our struggle with living in the world and the world’s standards which is in direct conflict with God’s standards.

During this last year Ms. Milner has found her musical voice and has written 15 original songs as the score for her project.

Ms. Milner is an independent publisher and owns all rights to her music and script for this series.

She is seeking backers through a Kickstarter project entitled Launching a Christian Television Series Faith. The project ends on March 2, 2023, at 12:49
For more information
www.claudettemilner.com

Claudette Milner
Claudette Milner
+1 502-314-1731
claudette.milner@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

We Give You Praise - Written By Claudette Milner

