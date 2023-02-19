Georgia Chevrolet Buick GMC Dealership Offers Incentives for Buyers of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500

Carl Black Kennesaw, a Chevy, Buick, and GMC dealership in Georgia, has the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 for sale, which can be eligible for 2.99% APR financing, or cash allowances of up to $2,250.

KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) February 19, 2023

Those in need of a large pickup truck that can be used as a work truck, or a recreational vehicle (or both) can look to the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. It has standard features that make it an excellent value, and it can be equipped with a wide range of features. It can be configured optimally for work, off-roading, trailering, luxury, and more.

Some features customers can expect from the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 models include:



Starting MSRP of $36,300.

Max payload of 2,260 pounds.

Available 4WD (four-wheel drive)

12 cargo tie downs rated at 500 lbs. Each

An available 6.2L V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission

Maximum available towing of 13,300 pounds (about twice the weight of an elephant)

Standard advanced safety features like Intellibeam high beam management system and adaptive cruise control

The beginning pricing and incentives combined with the standard and available upgrades, make the Silverado 1500 a very attractive option. This offer is available for a limited period to highly qualified customers. Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. Must take new retail delivery by 02/28/2023. Other restrictions apply, so please contact the dealership for full details.

To find out about these versatile and rugged trucks, or any others in the Chevy, Buick, and GMC family of vehicles, interested drivers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia Chevrolet dealership with questions by calling 888-457-2417 or by visiting the dealership at 1110 Roberts Road.

