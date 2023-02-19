Over 180 Exhibitors Set for MEOS GEO 2023: Bahrain’s biggest ever oil & gas event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Middle East Oil, Gas & Geosciences Show (MEOS GEO 2023) held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the largest oil & gas event to be held in Bahrain, will run at Exhibition World Bahrain from February 19-21 following the merger of the well-established Middle East Oil & Gas Show (MEOS) and Middle East Geosciences Conference & Exhibition (GEO).
The event, which will now run every two years, is officially supported by Bahrain’s Ministry of Oil & Environment and the Kingdom’s energy investment arm Nogaholding.
The new expansive event will feature a mega conference with more than double the presentations of its merged predecessors shedding new insights on the energy sector’s future. Over 500 experts are preparing to address major industry issues through the event’s headline ‘Today’s Realities, Tomorrow’s Energy’ conference.
The MEOS GEO conference will run alongside the free-to-attend exhibition of oil & gas products and service, which is 125% bigger than its combined predecessors and spans 18,000 square metres of the new, state-of-the-art Exhibition World Bahrain, which has world-class meeting facilities. The show has attracted over 180 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, including sector heavyweights Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Oil Company, Tatweer Petroleum, Baker Hughes, Chevron, Halliburton, SLB and Weatherford.
The combined event will provide access to more than 300 hours of specialised content including in excess of 400 technical papers covering 11 topics such as exploration and production, reservoir, drilling & completions, human resources, health, safety, security, and the environment.
“The merger has evolved two stalwarts of the region’s oil and gas calendar into a powerhouse showcase that will provide a more focussed platform for the scrutiny and advancement of the wider hydrocarbons and geosciences sector,” commented Mohammed Ebrahim, Director of organiser Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organizer. “The joint showcase brings together a successful legacy of more than 40 years of event and sector-specific expertise in providing a platform to share ideas, experiences, and solutions for oil & gas.
“The union captures the upstream oil & gas industry’s full value chain under one roof, offering a unique opportunity to demonstrate a range of technical expertise and innovative solutions across petroleum engineering and geoscience disciplines and opportunities for collaboration.
The MEOS GEO 2023 conference will feature six high-level panel sessions probing global industry issues, including sustainability, investments, supply chain, geopolitics, integration, 4IR and talent 4.0. A Ministerial Panel scheduled for February 19 will see H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, examine ‘Supply, Demand, and Oil Price: How To Find Balance in a Volatile Market.’
The scheduled February 20 CEO Plenary Session will feature five of the world’s biggest industry names, including Saugata Saha, President, S&P Global Commodity Insights; Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Executive Vice President Upstream, Saudi Aramco; Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halliburton; Clay Neff Jr., President, Chevron International Exploration and Production and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Baker Hughes.
The conference agenda has been produced by a committee of oil & gas leaders drawn from NOCs, IOCs, service companies and academia, in co-operation with the world’s two largest professional oil & gas associations: the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).
“Committee members have ensured the conference agenda maintains its unique technical focus with special relevance to the Middle East,” explained 2023 Committee Chair, Faisal N. Al Nughaimish, Vice President & Chief Drilling Engineer, Saudi Aramco. “The conference theme - Today’s Realities, Tomorrow’s Energy - reflects the current landscape of the evolving industry and future solutions, where new technologies, efficiency developments, innovations, and IR 4.0 and AI implementations will be showcased. This year’s selected technical and panel sessions are not only based on topics important to the oil and gas business, but the interlace of global matters and our industry.”
MEOS GEO 2023 will host a three-day, by-invite-only Young Professionals & Students programme of events aimed at nurturing the next generation of oil & gas professionals and a ‘Start-Up Village’ which will be a global stage for emerging energy technology companies, connecting them to the world’s most influential oil & gas companies, investors, and media.
The event will host a ‘Core Sample Display – where visitors can access core material from Arabia’s source rock sequences and some of the world’s most fascinating oil and gas play areas – and an ‘Oil Vehicle Showcase’ dedicated to off-road vehicles, trucks and specialised equipment used in the oil & gas industry.
Also on the event agenda is a free programme of Labs & Genius Talks which will feature motivational and inspirational success stories on topics such as digitalisation, drones, cloud solutions, AI, IoT, cyber security and 3D. Also debuting will be the MEOS GEO Energy Awards which will recognise advancements made and excellence achieved in industrial applications, technology and project implementations and will bridge gaps between concept and practice. The winners will be recognised at the MEOS GEO 2023 Energy Awards Ceremony on February 19.
Over 10,000 global energy professionals from regional giants, oilfield services companies, technology providers, and global thought leaders, are expected at MEOS GEO 2023. Ashraf Al-Tahini, MEOS 2023 Technical Committee Chairman and Manager, EXPEC Advanced Research Center, Saudi Aramco and CEO, Saudi Aramco Upstream Technology Company, says the calibre of panellists, technical sessions and seminars will be unparalleled in the region as the sector looks to forge a collaborative future.
“The world’s transition to a more sustainable energy future will require collective efforts towards major technological advancements, with a focus on delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. The role of our industry is paramount. Our ability to embrace change, innovate and develop breakthrough technologies is key to meeting the world’s energy needs and in driving the energy transition.
As collaboration continues to be key to integrating a wide range of solutions to meet energy demand, MEOS GEO provides a unique opportunity to learn, share, and exchange ideas and solutions,” he said.
