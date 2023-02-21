Cloud Kitchen Market to Hit USD 117.89 billion by 2031 at 13.18% CAGR – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cloud Kitchen Market is seeing tremendous growth from US$ 31.90 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 117.89 billion by 2031. The global market is forecast to witness a rise at a CAGR of 13.18% from 2023 to 2031.
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/cloud-kitchen-market
The other name for Cloud Kitchen includes dark kitchen, virtual restaurant, or ghost kitchen. These are typically kitchens without a dining area or catering centers for online pick-ups. As a result, these eateries are totally reliant on online orders placed through mobile applications, food aggregator websites, or online portals. Low setup and introduction costs, low operations costs, and automation are some benefits of cloud kitchens.
Nowadays, many people prefer ordering food online since they are busy and drawn to less time-consuming methods. When asked if internet ordering saves them time, customers said it does. Additionally, the accessible coupons and promotional offers make the purchase more appealing. By the forecast period of 2023–2031, digital food ordering is predicted to continue to alter the food business, growing at a rate of about 20% per year.
Market Dynamics
There has been a substantial shift in the food industry in recent years. Customers may now order meals online, which offers many benefits over more conventional ways like drive-through or going into cafes and restaurants to eat. As a result, the overall sale value per order rises. The cloud kitchen platform also offers an end-to-end Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to deliver real-time details of all the orders, further enhancing its great customer service. Additionally, cloud kitchen provides the benefit of affordable meals that are always available from anywhere, which causes a fast increase in the market's growth curve.
Along with developed countries emerging markets like India have also embraced cloud cooking services. Leading chances for the market's expansion are due to the profitable offers, simple accessibility, and rising social media usage. Additionally, technological improvements are helping restaurateurs run their businesses more profitably and efficiently. For instance, restaurant owners employ sophisticated tools to gather customer insights in order to assess and update their menu based on demand and swap out goods with higher margin items, which is likely to improve the outlook for the growth of the global market.
Although studies show that people prefer quick food when ordering food from outside, bottled juices and carbonated beverages have a high carbohydrate content that can raise blood sugar levels, which is why cloud kitchen is having an adverse effect on people's health. Additionally, fried food contains significant amounts of fat and cholesterol, raising heart disease risk. As a result, health consciousness may be one of the main reasons for market restraints.
Segmentation Summary
Type Segment
In 2019, the independent kitchen segment held a major share of the global cloud kitchen industry and is likely to maintain its position over the analysis years. Independent cloud kitchens mostly target customers that choose one cuisine style and heavily rely on third-party delivery methods. Therefore, the segment is projected to be driven by consumers' growing appetites for fast food, international cuisines, and online meal ordering. Additionally, a growing number of independent firms that typically serve customers from a single location are driving significant market demand and large investments for independent cloud cook space globally.
Nature Segment
In 2019, the franchised segment held a huge market share and will remain in lead over the forecast years. As a result, business expansion and decreased capital requirements are advantages. Such cloud computing's quick development presents new business chances for up-and-coming competitors. The emergence of customized dishes and international cuisines, which encourage operators to spend on such well-known brands, is another factor contributing to the widespread popularity of these cloud kitchens.
On the other hand, the standalone segment will account for major revenue from 2021 to 2027 because it requires little money and guarantees complete control over kitchen operations. Additionally, the need for excellent food delivery services from more affluent clients is encouraging restaurateurs to determine standalone cloud cook areas that are likely to drive the segment's growth during the anticipated time.
Product Type Segment
In 2019, the burger segment dominated the cloud kitchen industry. Due to their busy lifestyles, millennial and generation Z customers globally are demanding more fast food, which is contributing to this surge.
Regional Insights
North America generated a huge revenue share during the base years. The expansion of cloud kitchens in the area is due to aspects, including access to different digital touchpoints, increasing consumer purchasing capacity, and a surge in the need for fast food. Furthermore, more franchised store outlets and aggregators are opening cloud or ghost kitchens as a result of increased operator awareness of the advantages of these facilities.
Asia Pacific is forecast to notice a tremendous rise in CAGR. Since leading food chain shops are starting to offer online food delivery services in the area, smartphone applications are becoming popular among millennials, and cloud cookhouses are becoming more and more popular and widely used. In turn, given the current state of the world, this is leading to a quick expansion of the market scenario.
Get Attractive Discount on This Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/cloud-kitchen-market
Prominent Competitors
Some of the established competitors in the global cloud kitchen market are:
Zuul Kitchen
Adrak
Wetaca
All Plants
Wamda
Bella&Bonna
The Food Corridor
Cloud Kitchen
Taster
Dahmakan
Starbucks (Star Kitchen)
DoorDash Kitchen
Rebel Foods
Frichti
Parsley Box
FoodCheri
Nosh
Ghost Kitchen Orlando
Kitopi
HungryPanda
Kitchen United
i-lunch
Kitch
Keatz
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global cloud kitchen market segmentation focuses on Type, Nature, Product Type, and Region.
By Type
Independent kitchen
Commissary/Shared kitchen
Kitchen pods
By Nature
Franchised
Stand-alone
By Product Type
Chicken
Mexican/Asian Food
Burger/Sandwich
Pizza/Pasta
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Interested in purchasing this Report? Click Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/cloud-kitchen-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn