Organic Halal Food Market Growth, Statistics, Demand, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global organic halal food market is recording the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The word halal, which means "lawful" in Arabic, refers to food products that comply with certain requirements. Any food or beverage item that meets these standards is regarded as halal.
Market Dynamics
Growing Islam Population
The organic halal food market will experience one of the quickest growth rates due to the rising popularity of Islam. Because of its many health advantages, it is becoming more and more well-liked on a global scale, which is another element boosting market expansion. Muslim populations are expanding, and they are spending more money on food and non-alcoholic beverages. For instance, as of June 2017, the Pew Research Institute estimated that 1.8 billion people, or around one-fourth of the world's population, are Muslims. Due to the diverse preferences and interests of the Muslim community worldwide, there has been a tremendous demand in recent years for halal food products.
Shift in Living Standard
The evolution of eating, cooking, and buying habits has been profoundly influenced by changes in the lifestyle around the world. People are more motivated to improve their lifestyles as their discretionary money rises. Consumers' continual search for high-quality, wholesome food options is once more a key element propelling the worldwide organic halal food market. New food market niches have emerged as a result of rising consumer demand for processed convenience meals and increased awareness of the link between diet and health, which is boosting the expansion of the halal food and beverage business.
Rising Product Launches
Numerous prospects for market expansion are also due to the booming product launches and other developments by key market competitors. As an illustration, in Nov 2019, Marks & Spencer presented its own-brand halal-ready meals, such as chicken hotpot, chicken and leek bake, chicken arrabbiata, chicken jalfrezi, chicken and mushroom tagliatelle, and chicken tikka masala. Al-Futtaim-operated restaurants in Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Singapore will provide these meals.
The government's strict laws and regulations will be the main obstacle to the expansion of the halal food industry. The high costs linked to R&D costs will impede the market's expansion. Additionally, the absence of significant halal industries and changes in the price of raw materials would again hinder the market's rate of expansion during the projection period.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 epidemic has severely impacted both the hospitality and food businesses. People's uncertainty about the situation's improvement hindered the market's expansion. Due to the rising popularity of healthy food choices, the organic halal industry is currently recovering. This presents a wealth of potential for market research as consumers perceive halal food to be healthier and safer than other items in the same category.
Segmentation Snapshot
Food Type Segment
The vegetarian food segment accounted for the maximum market share and is likely to achieve the highest growth momentum from 2022 to 2030. According to the Halal law, every vegetarian food is halal. However, today the definition of halal as a concept is expanding to include vegetarian products. If a product or food doesn't contain any non-halal meat or its byproducts, it is regarded as halal. Additionally, it must be handled, processed, transported, and stored in accordance with rigorous halal laws. In addition, it requires to be kept apart from non-halal products. Numerous businesses have promoted their items as high-quality goods by halal-certifying them.
Sales Channel Segment
The offline segment will experience a rapid growth rate over the analysis years. The market's supply of halal food has increased in a growing number of these outlets across many different regions. In Norway, national supermarkets are preferred by 16% of consumers from educated big families, 13% from educated small families, and 5% of young inhabitants, according to a Taylor & Francis Online article dated October 2020. Additionally, the ease of visually inspecting halal-certified goods in these outlets will attest to the expansion of this market.
Regional Analysis
In 2021, APAC was ruling the organic halal industry. The key force driving the significantly increasing Muslim population in the Asia-Pacific region is migration from countries with a majority Muslim population to other areas. The demand for these kinds of foods has expanded along with the number of Muslims, and this trend is likely to continue during the projection period, pushing the market in this area.
On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are likely to record lucrative growth. Saudi Arabia has the largest market share in organic halal food goods because it is the biggest nation in the region and has a sizable population that adheres to Sharia law.
Prominent Competitors
The well-established companies in the global organic halal food market are:
Tangshan Falide Muslim Food
Nestle
Arman Group
Cargill
Ramly Food Processing
Namet Gida
Midamar
Banvit Meat and Poultry
QL Foods
Nema Food Company
Carrefour
Al Islami Foods
Tesco
Halal-ash
Unilever
China Haoyue Group
Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global organic halal food market segmentation focuses on Food Form, Food Type, End-User, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Food Form
Alive animals
Frozen food
Fresh food
Processed food
By Food Type
Poultry
Sea Food
Meat
Bakery
Vegetarian Food
Beverages
By End Use
Hotel
Restaurant
Home
Others
By Sale Channel
Online Channel
Offline Channel
B2B Sales Channel
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
