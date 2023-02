Organic Halal Food Market Growth, Statistics, Demand, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global organic halal food market is recording the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/organic-halal-food-market The word halal, which means "lawful" in Arabic, refers to food products that comply with certain requirements. Any food or beverage item that meets these standards is regarded as halal.Market DynamicsGrowing Islam PopulationThe organic halal food market will experience one of the quickest growth rates due to the rising popularity of Islam. Because of its many health advantages, it is becoming more and more well-liked on a global scale, which is another element boosting market expansion. Muslim populations are expanding, and they are spending more money on food and non-alcoholic beverages. For instance, as of June 2017, the Pew Research Institute estimated that 1.8 billion people, or around one-fourth of the world's population, are Muslims. Due to the diverse preferences and interests of the Muslim community worldwide, there has been a tremendous demand in recent years for halal food products.Shift in Living StandardThe evolution of eating, cooking, and buying habits has been profoundly influenced by changes in the lifestyle around the world. People are more motivated to improve their lifestyles as their discretionary money rises. Consumers' continual search for high-quality, wholesome food options is once more a key element propelling the worldwide organic halal food market. New food market niches have emerged as a result of rising consumer demand for processed convenience meals and increased awareness of the link between diet and health, which is boosting the expansion of the halal food and beverage business.Rising Product LaunchesNumerous prospects for market expansion are also due to the booming product launches and other developments by key market competitors. As an illustration, in Nov 2019, Marks & Spencer presented its own-brand halal-ready meals, such as chicken hotpot, chicken and leek bake, chicken arrabbiata, chicken jalfrezi, chicken and mushroom tagliatelle, and chicken tikka masala. Al-Futtaim-operated restaurants in Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Singapore will provide these meals.The government's strict laws and regulations will be the main obstacle to the expansion of the halal food industry. The high costs linked to R&D costs will impede the market's expansion. Additionally, the absence of significant halal industries and changes in the price of raw materials would again hinder the market's rate of expansion during the projection period.Study of the COVID-19 PandemicThe COVID-19 epidemic has severely impacted both the hospitality and food businesses. People's uncertainty about the situation's improvement hindered the market's expansion. Due to the rising popularity of healthy food choices, the organic halal industry is currently recovering. This presents a wealth of potential for market research as consumers perceive halal food to be healthier and safer than other items in the same category.Segmentation SnapshotFood Type SegmentThe vegetarian food segment accounted for the maximum market share and is likely to achieve the highest growth momentum from 2022 to 2030. According to the Halal law, every vegetarian food is halal. However, today the definition of halal as a concept is expanding to include vegetarian products. If a product or food doesn't contain any non-halal meat or its byproducts, it is regarded as halal. Additionally, it must be handled, processed, transported, and stored in accordance with rigorous halal laws. In addition, it requires to be kept apart from non-halal products. Numerous businesses have promoted their items as high-quality goods by halal-certifying them.Sales Channel SegmentThe offline segment will experience a rapid growth rate over the analysis years. The market's supply of halal food has increased in a growing number of these outlets across many different regions. In Norway, national supermarkets are preferred by 16% of consumers from educated big families, 13% from educated small families, and 5% of young inhabitants, according to a Taylor & Francis Online article dated October 2020. Additionally, the ease of visually inspecting halal-certified goods in these outlets will attest to the expansion of this market.Regional AnalysisIn 2021, APAC was ruling the organic halal industry. The key force driving the significantly increasing Muslim population in the Asia-Pacific region is migration from countries with a majority Muslim population to other areas. The demand for these kinds of foods has expanded along with the number of Muslims, and this trend is likely to continue during the projection period, pushing the market in this area.On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are likely to record lucrative growth. Saudi Arabia has the largest market share in organic halal food goods because it is the biggest nation in the region and has a sizable population that adheres to Sharia law. Prominent CompetitorsThe well-established companies in the global organic halal food market are:Tangshan Falide Muslim FoodNestleArman GroupCargillRamly Food ProcessingNamet GidaMidamarBanvit Meat and PoultryQL FoodsNema Food CompanyCarrefourAl Islami FoodsTescoHalal-ashUnileverChina Haoyue GroupHebei Kangyuan Islamic FoodOther Prominent PlayersScope of the ReportThe global organic halal food market segmentation focuses on Food Form, Food Type, End-User, Sales Channel, and Region.By Food FormAlive animalsFrozen foodFresh foodProcessed foodBy Food TypePoultrySea FoodMeatBakeryVegetarian FoodBeveragesBy End UseHotelRestaurantHomeOthersBy Sale ChannelOnline ChannelOffline ChannelB2B Sales ChannelBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South America 