Nail Gun Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Trends, Growth, Forecast To 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global nail gun market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period 2023-2031.
Nail guns help to drive nails into hard materials such as wood, metal, etc. Unlike manual labor instruments like a hammer, a nail gun is powered by pressurized air, electromagnetic, or highly combustible gases like butane or propane. The nail gun is a practical power instrument that drives the nail into wood or other materials using air pressure or electromagnetic. Manufacturers are turning their attention to technology in the current competitive market as a way to meet consumer demand for nail guns.
Market Dynamics
The need for nail guns will rise as a result of their accuracy, ability to speed up labor, and safety features in the building renovation and construction, and carpentry industries. Additionally, as a result of national governments' support for infrastructure development, increasing urbanization in developing nations like China and India has increased residential and commercial construction activities, which is anticipated to increase product demand. Manufacturing firms have been consistently creating cutting-edge products over the past several years to meet the expanding and altering client demands.
The rising demand for a convenient and comfortable tool for home decoration purposes, rising levels of investment for the availability of professional-grade and high-quality tools, and rising levels of disposable income along with changing lifestyles of people will all further contribute by creating enormous opportunities that will fuel the growth of the nail gun market.
Market restraining factors include raw material price volatility and increasing battery run time. The most important barrier to the market's development will be the high cost of maintenance.
Study of COVID-19
Numerous maintenance and repair services for the residential sector become unavailable as a result of COVID-19. Due to the lockdown that was imposed in numerous nations, many domestic services were unavailable, which in turn forced residents to make repairs to their homes on their own. As a result, a significant increase in residential applications was seen in 2020.
Segmentation Summary
Power Type Segment
In 2020, the cordless segment dominated the global nail gun market. Due to the growing use of Li-ion batteries, cordless nail guns are also experiencing tremendous growth in popularity. The nail gun has been widely utilized in commercial and domestic settings for tasks like restoration, maintenance, and repair.
Application Segment
In 2020, the construction engineering segment held a leading position in the global nail gun industry because the construction industry has adopted cutting-edge, effective, and efficient technology & tools. The popularity of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) has raised the demand for practical power equipment like nail guns in both domestic and commercial settings. The nail gun has been quite popular in household use due to its simple operations and mobility.
Distribution Channel Segment
In 2020, the offline segment dominated the nail gun industry. Manufacturing businesses heavily utilize the retail sector for advertising and promotion purposes to reach their target market. Furthermore, nail gun dealers dominate densely populated areas with a higher proportion of middle-class residents and are disproportionately located in densely populated areas.
On the other hand, the online segment is likely to report a rapid expansion rate over the analysis years. Through online shopping portals, business websites, and third-party delivery service applications, nail gun sales have expanded over the past several years because these platforms also provide other advantages, including convenience and price discounts for the products they sell.
Regional Snapshot
The APAC region is likely to record the highest CAGR. The leading industry participants in the Asia Pacific region are China and India, whose economies are the greatest in development. Construction, renovation, and woodworking increase as a result of industrial and economic development, which considerably boosts market growth in the Asia Pacific area.
North America is the highest and largest-growing market, followed by the Europe region. The main forces propelling market expansion during the forecast period are expanding infrastructure and the presence of major players in the North American area.
Well-Known Companies
The established players in the global nail gun market are:
Puma Industrial Co. Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
Stanley Black & Decker, Incorporated
Techtronic Industries Co. Limited
Hilti Corporation
Powernail Co Inc.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global nail gun market segmentation focuses on Gun Type, Nail Gauge, Application, Power Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Gun Type
Framing Nail Gun
Flooring Nail Gun
Palm Nail Gun
Roofing Nail Gun
Siding Nail Gun
Pin Nail Gun
Brad Nail Gun
Others (Finish Nail Gun, Staple Gun)
By Nail Gauge
10- Gauge
15- Gauge
16- Gauge
18- Gauge
23-Gauge
Others
By Application
Residential
Construction Engineering
By Power Type
Air
Corded
Cordless
Gas
By Distribution Channel
Online Channel
o E-Commerce Portals
o Company-Owned Portals
Offline Channel
o Independent Retail Stores
o Specialty Stores
o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
South America
