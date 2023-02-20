Art as Investment: Herbert Brün Early Computer Graphics to Important European Collections

Herbert Brun Computer Graphic Polyplot A 9473 c 1978 Herbert Brun Passport Photo Herbert Brun in Studio Urbana Illinois 1978 circa

Rare Nest Gallery (Chicago) reports acquisitions of Herbert Brün’s computer graphics by important European collections in Monte Carlo and Florence.

Herbert Brün is an underappreciated genius and early adopter of technology in service of artistic composition. His primary goal involved strengthening justice through language.” — Keith Bringe, Rare Nest Gallery

Rare Nest Gallery (Chicago) is delighted to report recent acquisitions of Herbert Brün’s computer graphics by important European collections in Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, and Florence, Italy.

Both private collectors are assembling comprehensive early computer art archives.

Herbert Brün’s (Berlin, Germany 1918 - Urbana, Illinois 2000) music and graphics represent a watershed in early computer art and design. Brün is widely recognized as a visionary pioneer in electronic composition, as a leader in social thought and computer theory, and as a beloved teacher and mentor. A refugee from the Third Reich, Herbert was recruited by the University of Illinois in 1967 to apply their "super-computer" to theoretical applications in sound and graphics. Brün invented the program Sawdust which remains a core program that creates sound for phone ringtones, and more. In 1968, Brün’s work was featured in the groundbreaking London exhibition "Cybernetic Serendipity" at the Institute for Contemporary Art.

The volatility of non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) may play a part in recent market appreciation for Herbert’s work, as both European collectors cited the trend. Promoted as the next era in digital art collecting, NFT’s are not regulated or authenticated by any real authority. Staggering financial losses have prompted discussion around the practical and ethical aspects of digital collecting. One outcome: if digital art is a legitimate area for investment-based collecting, it may be better to collect the physical origins of computer art.

Herbert’s work is in the collection of many American and European museums and public collections including the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

In February, the non-profit Kentler Drawing Space in Brooklyn opens a new exhibition, 'Music as Meaning and Metaphor' which will feature Herbert’s Brün’s work from their collections.

Rare Nest Gallery is proud to serve as the official representative of the Brün Estate. Visit rarenestgallery.com/herbert-brun to learn more about the artist, explore archival materials and his writings and listen to his music.

Herbert Brün Centennial Concert at Rare Nest Gallery