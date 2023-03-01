Dr.Isha Farha Quaishy's famous portrait ISHA CONNECTED as Universal Goddess, by Koushal is live again at World Art Dubai
'ISHA CONNECTED series - "7 Colors Connected" with Lense Frame by Bicki Boss Gallery | Artist Koushal Choudhary | Muse Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy
HE . AMB. Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy | Mrs. UAE United Nations | Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity | Metaverse & Web 3.0 Evangelist | Philanthropist | Artist
Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is a true iconic idol for womanhood with her beauty, intellect, compassion, Love and creativity in one Senora. I see a Mother Goddess that connects to universe within her soul”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is official Reigning Mrs. UAE United Nations 2023 and Mrs Universe 2019 Solidarity, a web 3.0 & Metaverse Evangelist, Ambassador Global Peace, Artist and Actress is the subject for the series of 30 artwork named ISHA CONNECTED.
— Koushal Choudhary
ISHA CONNECTED – A History in the making of art by the renowned artist and Bollywood art director Koushal Choudhary, where he represents Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy , Mrs. Universe Solidarity 2019, as the soul of all his art works. This collection of 30 art Works which includes 27 portraits and 3 Sculptures of Isha, captures the myriad moods and emotions of the artist as they immerse themselves in their art forms. " Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is a true iconic idol for womanhood with her beauty, intellect, compassion, love and creativity in one Senora. I see a mother goddess that connects to universe within her soul" , says Koushal Choudary. While we are celebrating Womens' Day on March 8, there is no better way to portray the Women Power than Isha as a complete Women Icon.
Through “Isha Connected” Koushal Choudhary, the internationally celebrated artist exhibited last year March 30, 2022, amazing artworks, which is created taking 12 months and showcased on 30th March on the auspicious date “Isha Farha Quraishy” was born! This year one of his most favorite portrait from ISHA CONNECTED series will be exhibited at WORLD ART Dubai from March 9th to March 12th at World Trade Centre, showcased by Art Smiley Gallery named "7 COLOURS CONNECTED".
Isha means Shakthi, “The Great Divine Mother, goddess ", through this painting Koushal illustrated colorfully Isha in his art.
"I feel I'm the luckiest to be the subject of an artist like Koushal Choudhary. If my essence or the soul factor inspired him through his beautiful imagination and connection to the Universal goddess, that’s most powerful thing I could ever hear in this life. Thanks to Universe, thanks to God almighty " - says Isha.
Concept of “Isha Connected “was the result on his past two decades journey within him through art & meditation. Starting from “Soul The inner power”, So the man created God”, “Integrators”, ‘It is all about connections”, “We all are connected”, ‘seeking Divinity” to “Isha Connected”. Wherein he has connected spiritual enlightenment through his two decades of knowledge and journey of art. The seven chakras and the frequencies combined to form wonderful piece of art pieces. Each one has its unique identity as these art works are one of its kind and cannot be replicated or duplicated because of the artist master mind and creativity.
Koushal says, " Everything in the universe is energy vibrations, and if the frequency matches with same energy level it reaches that person. Dr. Isha is my Muse for artwork which inspired me to portray her, as I believe her divinity and pure soul connects to the universal energy. Her name Isha which also means Goddess, Universal Female Energy is a coincidence for my concept. She is also beauty queen from Mrs. Universe who inspired lives of many as a woman of values and being a Guardian Angel for many women & children through her social commitments to the society. I choose her to be my inspiration in Art for these series ".
Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy is official reigning Mrs. UAE United Nations 2023, Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity, Philanthropist, International Speaker, Metaverse and Web 3.0 Evangelist, Artist, and Actress. Isha’s impressive list includes a Doctorate Degree, an ambassadorship from the Diplomatic Mission for Global Peace, and the Excellency title of “Her.” She is also an international inspirational speaker and the only celebrity tech host in the region, inspiring women and corporations with her knowledge and experience. Isha’s talents and passions extend beyond the world of business and technology. She is also a skilled artist and professional dancer and has done lead roles in Bollywood and upcoming Hollywood projects. She is in a mission to empower people of determination and driving a campaign to educate every single child on the planet.
Koushal Choudhary is showcasing this beautiful artwork of ISHA CONNECTED as 7 COLORS CONNECTED. Medium: mix media (Acrylic, neon paint, radium paint graphite, charcoal, ink, paper on Canvas.
Koushal Choudhary says, " My Body is like a Prism, the rays from the nature contacts me and each chakra of my Body takes it respective color! The red goes to my root chakra to survive and begin this life. ORANGE hits my Sacral Chakra, Yellow boosts my Solar plexus chakra, Green fills my heart chakra with love where the Blue goes to my throat chakra to makes me speak good and makes me the Neel Kantha like Shiva. The Indigo reaches my third eye chakra and increases my Intuitions, and the Violet connects me to the Universe at the crown chakra".
We are excited and look forward to seeing World Art Dubai welcoming Isha and Koushal !
