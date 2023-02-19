Gardant Management Solutions' Portfolio is Certified as a Great Place to Work®

The Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights, have honored the assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant with certification as a Great Place to Work in 2023.

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (PRWEB) February 19, 2023

The certification process involved surveying employees at nearly 60 Gardant-managed communities and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. The elements included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

Gardant Management Solutions is made up of over 3,000+ employees that work at the community level. It was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion, and enriched services. Gardant's expertise in developing & operating home-like environments that nurture vitality in our residents can also provide tangible business value for stakeholders.

A Great Place to Work is the most widely taken employee survey in the world. Statistics have shown many benefits to being certified as a Great Place to Work in the senior living industry. Communities that have been certified as a Great Place to Work, have shown a 19.7% increase in applicants in senior care occupations. It also shows a 25 times higher retention rate among the millennial population in senior care with over 250,000 surveyed in the senior care industry alone.

"I commend the team at Gardant Management Solutions and all our communities for their commitment to Gardant's mission of enriching the lives of residents," noted Rod Burkett, Gardant's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!"

"We applaud Gardant Management Solutions for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

