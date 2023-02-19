A New Holiday is Celebrated on February 19th Now: National Hickey Day
Celebrated today for the first time and on February 19th of Each Year, National Hickey Day promotes love and equality for all
We are delighted to declare February 19th as National Hickey Day, a day that recognizes the power of love and reminds us that love has no boundaries.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year when love is in the air and the nation is celebrating the first-ever National Hickey Day. Proclaimed as a national holiday by the National Day Archives, this day is all about celebrating love and promoting equality for all.
Love is a fundamental human right that is recognized and protected by various international organizations and treaties. Yet, it continues to be under threat in many parts of the world. National Hickey Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of love and promote the rights of all humans to love freely and without prejudice.
"We are delighted to declare February 19th as National Hickey Day, a day that recognizes the power of love and reminds us that love has no boundaries," said Sven Patzer, Founder of National Hickey day and Hickey Hack: "We want to emphasize the significance of love, acceptance, and equality in our society and encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their love in every form."
National Hickey Day is not just about love and affection but is also about creating awareness of the importance of love in all its forms, including self-love and the love for family, friends, and community. It's a day to remind everyone that love should be celebrated, cherished, and not discriminated against.
As we celebrate the first-ever National Hickey Day, it's important to reflect on the progress made towards promoting love and equality. However, we must also acknowledge that many individuals and communities continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and inequality.
National Hickey Day is a day to show support and stand together for all those who have faced discrimination or prejudice in their lives. It's a day to recognize that everyone has the right to love and be loved, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion.
To celebrate National Hickey Day, communities and individuals are encouraged to express love and affection to those around them. From holding hands and sharing hugs to giving and receiving hickies, this day is all about spreading love and positivity.
As we celebrate National Hickey Day, let's remember that love is a powerful force that can bring change and create a brighter future for all. Let's continue to work towards a world where everyone is free to love and be loved without fear of discrimination or prejudice.
National Hickey Day is a day to celebrate love and equality, a day to remember that love knows no boundaries, and a day to remind everyone that love should be cherished and celebrated. Join us on this day to celebrate the power of love and promote equality for all.
Sven Patzer, the founder of National Hickey Day, is also the CEO of Hickey Hack, a green color correcting concealer cosmetic brand, and Hype Snagger, an AI-powered public relations software as a service, has been making significant strides in the industry. Through his innovative ideas and keen business sense, he has successfully led both companies to become renowned entities in their respective fields.
Hickey Hack offers a line of green color correcting concealers that are specifically designed to help neutralize redness on the skin, providing a flawless complexion. With a focus on eco-friendliness, Hickey Hack products are free of harmful chemicals and are packaged in recyclable materials.
On the other hand, Hype Snagger offers a suite of PR services, including press release distribution, guest posting, and quotation submission, all of which are powered by AI technology. The software has been designed to assist businesses and individuals in optimizing their online presence and generating a positive buzz around their brand.
Under Sven Patzer's leadership, both Hickey Hack and Hype Snagger have received acclaim from customers and industry experts alike. The CEO is committed to providing high-quality products and services that cater to the needs of today's consumers, while also keeping in mind the importance of sustainability and social responsibility.
"I am thrilled with the success that Hickey Hack and Hype Snagger have experienced in recent years," said Sven Patzer, CEO of both companies. "Our focus has always been on providing our customers with the best possible products and services while also striving to make a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole. We will continue to innovate and lead the way in our respective industries."
Having National Hickey Day will hopefully help make the world a more loving and thoughtful place.
