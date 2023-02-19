Submit Release
News Search

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,357 in the last 365 days.

Food Safety Initiatives will be detailed on an episode of Empowered with Meg Ryan

The program will educate on the efforts that are made to help every plate safe for the modern consumer...

MIAMI (PRWEB) February 19, 2023

TV show Empowered, hosted by "You've Got Mail" actress Meg Ryan, will be producing a segment highlighting food safety measures the coming months. The program will interview industry-related professionals about foodborne illnesses and best food safety practices. Content providers are working with the program to provide information for the food safety initiatives episode.

Foodborne illness affects millions of individuals in the U.S. every year. Getting sick after a contaminated meal is a serious matter. Severe health issues, and even death, can occur.

Food-related illness occurs from ingesting food that is tainted with viruses, bacteria, and other germs. Not cleaning surfaces, tools, and produce, separating vegetables and fruits from raw meats and fish, and inadequate food storage can lead to food poisoning. It's not uncommon for individuals to become sick from not washing produce adequately or eating food that has come in contact with other unwashed or uncooked foods.

Food safety is one of many relevant issues Empowered features in its mini-episode style series. Future Empowered episodes will highlight additional related topics to promote wellness. Foodborne illnesses are widely preventable. Keeping surfaces like cutting boards and hands clean, storing food properly, and cooking food to the correct temperatures can significantly reduce food poisoning risks.

Empowered with host Meg Ryan is a documentary-style program created for television distribution. The show intends to inform and enlighten U.S. audiences. Empowered has been nominated and the recipient of multiple media awards. A dedicated team of industry professionals with decades of combined experience working in educational TV collaborates to produce the show.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/food_safety_initiatives_will_be_detailed_on_an_episode_of_empowered_with_meg_ryan/prweb19179331.htm

You just read:

Food Safety Initiatives will be detailed on an episode of Empowered with Meg Ryan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.