Updated Food Recall Warning - 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary

Brand(s): 1001 Fondues

Product: La Fondue au Village

Companies: 1001 Fondues

Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

Category: Dairy

What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Audience: General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 1001

Fondues « La Fondue au

Village » 125 g 6 28110 60808 6 LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023 LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023 LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023 LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023 LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023 LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023 LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023 LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023 LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023 LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023 LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023 LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023 1001

Fondues « La Fondue

au Village » 350 g 6 28110 60807 9 LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023 LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023 LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023 LOT - 04341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023 LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023 LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023 LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023 LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023 LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023 LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023 LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023 LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023 LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023

Issue

The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-15 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and Alberta.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

