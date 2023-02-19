Submit Release
Dr. Mimi Yeung Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Smile Expert from New York, Dr. Mimi Yeung continues her partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in her third year.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M.Y. Dental Spa offers caring, compassionate, and comprehensive dental care for patients in the Midtown West Manhattan area. The dental team at this general and cosmetic dentistry practice has a strong commitment to ensuring that all patients receive the care they need for a beautiful smile while feeling as comfortable and relaxed as possible.

Whether patients need routine cleaning or crowns for damaged teeth, they can count on an experienced dental team to provide high-quality care. The team at M.Y. Dental Spa offers more than 20 years of experience in dentistry, along with pain-free dental care and a welcoming environment. Flexible financing options help put patients even more at ease, so they can get the dental care they need.

M.Y. Dental Spa provides dental services for emergencies, as well as evening and weekend appointments, which helps ensure that patients receive prompt care. Patients can rely on the dental team to treat the causes of dental problems rather than merely focusing on the symptoms. That helps provide patients with a healthier smile, teeth, and gums that can improve their overall well-being and boost their quality of life.

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

