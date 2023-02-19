New Updated Workintool Data Recovery Software for Windows 1.8

WorkinTool Data Recovery Software is a powerful file recovery software for Windows. With its fresh interface and multiple options, users can easily get data back from their devices or PC.

LOS ANGELES, Feb.18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For those who often use computers for work and study, a large amount of information, work files, and other data are usually stored in the computer. However, in daily use, we often encounter file loss. Fortunately, today's data recovery software allows you to retrieve important files at home easily. This article will review WorkinTool data recovery software with high ratings on the market.

About WorkinTool Data Recovery

It is a handy and practical data recovery software for Windows. Though it is not a product with years of experience, it has a good reputation since it exists in the market. It is user-dominated with an intuitive user interface and super easy operating options. Novices can effortlessly recover crucial data with it in several simple steps. WorkinTool Data Recovery also leads rapid scanning and recovery courses. It allows you to quickly or deep scan a large hard drive for no more than 2 minutes. Considering the data recovery effects, it is also outstanding. It realizes a nearly 99% data recovery success rate, allowing you to retrieve deleted, formatted, and lost photos, videos, Microsoft Office documents, emails, audio, and other 100+ file formats. It is the first choice for Windows users as a data recovery assistant.

Price & Plan

The free version allows you to recover 500 MB of data at a maximum without having a shortage of functions. You can access all features in it and export the recovered data without watermarks and other hidden limits.

The pro version provides unlimited data recovery. It costs $29.99 per month, $39.99 per year, and $49.99 for a lifetime subscription. The price is indeed more reasonable and competitive than others. if using the 50% discount code ( 79CD37EA ) to pick the pro version, you will save half of the payment. Check the plans here: https://www.workintool.com/data-recovery-software/buy.html

Pros:

Restore 1000+ File Types: It can get back 1000+ file formats from SSDs, such as images, videos, audio, emails, documents, etc.

Support Various Storage Devices: Besides SSD drives, it can make data recovery from other common storage media, like USBs, SD/memory cards, Pen Drive, HDDs, etc.

99.9% Recovery Rate: Thanks to an advanced recovery algorithm, WorkinTool can recover lost SSD data with a 99.9% recovery rate.

100% Safe: It only uses the read-only scan mode, which will not hurt or edit your original SSD files.

Cons:

Compatibility: It only supports Windows systems at present.

Limited Free Version: In its free trial, you can only recover 500 MB of files. If you want to restore without limits, you need to buy the PRO version.

After testing WorkinTool Data Recovery, you may put it on the top recommended list of the best data recovery software. It is a reliable program to install and use. Moreover, it did a great job of recovering data from a computer. We have tested several file formats, including Word documents, photos, videos, music files, etc. All the tested files can be successfully recovered and opened without losing file formatting. The overall software operation process is also very smooth, without any lag. In a word, it is a comprehensive and easy-to-operate data recovery tool for both beginners and professionals.

Media Contact

Liang Wang, HaiDong, 86 18200549754, kb18200549754@gmail.com

SOURCE HaiDong