Almasmafor new music about supporting women of Iran

Almasmafor in new music ( Woman, Life, Freedom ) He announced his support to the people of Iran

ISFAHAN, IRAN, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almasmafour announced its full support to the people of Iran by releasing new music with political and social themes. and demanded an end to the killing of people by the terrorist government of Iran.

Alamsmafor said: Men and women should be equal, and together with each other, addressing the Iranian government, he said: "The people of Iran will not remain silent in the face of oppression and killing, and the terrorist government of Iran must be removed." And freedom will return to the people of Iran.

Almasmafor new music about supporting women of Iran

