BMUSIC is an AI compose music automatically according to the user requests

SINGAPORE , Feb. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The speculation surrounding the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the music industry has come to an end. AI technology has already made a significant impact across various domains, including the music industry, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach music, especially in the creation of new sounds and personalized music.



Introducing BMusic AI, a three-year-old AI music composer that can create classical music and adapt to other genres in the future. With its machine learning algorithms, it can continuously evolve and produce diverse compositions, from classical pieces inspired by great composers to contemporary music.



BMusic AI was formed with the goal of bringing together the best of blockchain, music, and AI to benefit the community. Users can personalize their music based on their feelings and claim copyright for the generated piece, allowing them to freely use their personalized music in their videos without the fear of copyright violation. By leveraging blockchain technology, we ensure that users' music is stored securely and immutably, providing a transparent and trustworthy platform for music creation and distribution. This not only benefits users but also opens up new opportunities for musicians and other creators, enabling them to earn royalties for their work in a more streamlined and efficient manner.



Now It has been one year since BMusic AI was first introduced and composed its very first public product. As a team, we remain fully committed to enhancing our datasets and GANs model, in order to provide even better and more innovative products to our customers. Through a strong commitment to ongoing research and development, we are constantly exploring new approaches and techniques to improve our AI technology and expand its capabilities. Our goal is to deliver the highest quality and most cutting-edge products to our customers, and we believe that the continued improvement of our datasets and GANs model is critical to achieving that objective. From very beginning, our AI relies on a dataset of classical music composed by renowned musicians such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Frédéric Chopin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, among others. However, looking towards the future, we have long-term plans to expand the range of genres that our AI can handle as we intend to incorporate a wider range of genres including EDM, RnB, Pop, Country to better serve the diverse needs of our customers.

The use of GANs in BMusic AI is preferred due to its demonstrated effectiveness. GANs are a form of generative modeling that utilizes deep learning methods, such as convolutional neural networks. With BMusic AI, we use a supervised GANs approach to generate and evaluate datasets, which ensures continuous improvement and increased intelligence over time. By utilizing GANs, we can generate and refine complex datasets that accurately capture the intricacies of various music genres, enabling our AI to create and recommend music that aligns with our customers' preferences.

What sets BMusic AI apart from other competitors is its unique "Profit Sharing" policy. As part of this policy, 70% of the profits generated by the BMusic AI platform will be distributed among all token holders, with investors who hold more tokens receiving a larger share of the profits. Our token holders are an integral part of the BMusic AI community, and we believe that they should share in the success and growth of the platform. This policy aligns with our commitment to transparency and fairness, ensuring that all investors are fairly rewarded for their contributions. Overall, we believe that this unique approach to profit sharing will benefit both our investors and the growth of the BMusic AI platform as a whole.

Join BMusic AI to experience the beauty of AI-generated music and get ready for a musical journey like no other with BMusic AI to be amazed by its limitless potential.

"BMUSIC AI - BRING THE FUTURE OF MUSIC TO YOUR FINGERTIPS"

