Google spinoff SandboxAQ and evolutionQ to Sponsor Quantum Safe Cybersecurity Summit by Maeva Ghonda

Google spinoff SandboxAQ and evolutionQ to Sponsor Quantum Safe Cybersecurity Summit
We have entered a new era in Cybersecurity. Leaders must prioritize the redesign of their cybersecurity frameworks and govern risks differently because quantum technologies are advancing quickly.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced that the Quantum Safe Cybersecurity Summit has been scheduled for March 7, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. Quantum leaders will equip C-Suite Executives and Department Heads with vital information to strengthen their enterprises’ cyber resilience for this new quantum era. To access this special online event, please click here.
— Maeva Ghonda, Head of Quantum
The urgency of quantum cyber risk preparedness was elevated on December 21, 2022 when President Joe Biden signed into law the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act. This new law addresses the migration of IT systems to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) — i.e. quantum-resistant cryptography — to resist attacks from more powerful quantum computers. During this special Summit, the leaders in Quantum Cybersecurity will discuss this new law and its implications to leaders in government and industry as well as the magnitude of this new law's impact to many enterprises, particularly to companies with government contracts, i.e. government contractors.
“We have entered a new era in Cybersecurity. Leaders of public and private enterprises must prioritize the redesign of their cybersecurity frameworks and govern oversight of cyber risks very differently because quantum computing technologies are advancing quickly,” said Maeva Ghonda, Head of Quantum Risk Management and Governance for the Quantum AI Institute. “Many unexpected challenges arise when migrating the enterprise to new cybersecurity protocols. IT migration is a complex process that requires significant resources, investment and time. A rushed deployment of new cybersecurity solutions could lead to security vulnerabilities that could be exploited.”
“The Quantum Threat to Cybersecurity coupled with the cryptographic changes that NIST is standardizing means that all companies will have huge IT migration on their hands. Large businesses should expect to spend up to a decade on this transition, so it is essential to start preparation today.” added Mike Brown, Principal at Polar Analysis, a premiere consultancy that helps organizations understand threats to their cryptographic infrastructure.
It is critical to have a solid understanding of what is at risk as it relates to the quantum cyber threat. And, that threat is: the security of critical information systems and data. As some mature quantum computing technologies emerge, they will render some cryptography protocols currently used throughout the world fundamentally unsafe. A quantum algorithm with that capability already exists — i.e. Shor’s algorithm — and the existence of one known capability suggests the potential existence of other hidden ones.
The harsh reality is that bad actors can harvest encrypted data now and hoard this information to decrypt later when mature quantum computers with greater capacity emerge. The consequence of decryption could be catastrophic; for instance, it could result in enormous financial loss for individuals as well as enterprises.
There are different quantum safe cybersecurity solutions for organizations to consider. At the Quantum Safe Cybersecurity Summit, renowned quantum security experts will reveal optimal quantum safe cybersecurity solutions to mitigate the quantum cyber threat now as well as best practices for effective enterprise resilience in this new quantum era.
Summit Overview
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michele Mosca, CEO, evolutionQ
* Dr. Michele Mosca is the renowned cryptography expert and the lauded inventor of “Mosca's Theorem," the Quantum Risk Management methodology used by many government bodies, including the National Institute of Standards (NIST).
Summit Chair: Maeva Ghonda, Head of Quantum Risk Management and Governance, Quantum AI Institute
* Maeva Ghonda is the experienced Scientist and Engineer who specializes in Cybersecurity Risk Management and Governance. While at John Hancock/Manulife, she worked on the multi-year Corporate Board-Level Cybersecurity Initiative to migrate enterprise-wide IT systems to new cybersecurity protocols. She previously worked at Motorola, Xerox (XRX), Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), and the Joint Quantum Institute (JQI) as well as HQS Quantum Simulations, the leading quantum computing software company based in Germany.
Featured Experts
* Mike Brown is Senior Advisor to Google spinoff SandboxAQ, where he works with the Public Sector team to help governments access AI + Quantum (AQ) technology and prepare for “Store Now, Decrypt Later” cyber attacks.
* Dr. Lily Chen is Head of Cryptographic Technology Group at NIST where she leads a team of 30+ mathematicians developing cryptographic standards.
* Dr. Marc Kaplan is the CEO of VeriQloud. He specializes in using quantum algorithms to break classical cryptographic systems and on the design of quantum-resistant alternatives.
* Martin Laforest is a quantum physicist and Quantum Strategy Director for Distriq, the Quantum Innovation Hub in Québec and for the ACET incubator. He is also Managing Partner in an investment fund dedicated to quantum technologies.
* Brian Lenahan is Chair of the Quantum Strategy Institute, a collaboration of quantum experts enabling businesses to understand the technology and its practical applications.
* Dave Jepson is a Quantum Risk Management Expert and Senior Manager of Risk Return Optimization at the Bank of Montreal. His career spans over 15 years at TD Bank, Manulife and the Bank of Montreal. He has also worked as Quantum Strategy Advisor for the Department of National Defense in Canada.
About Sandbox AQ
Sandbox AQ is a startup that spun off from Google (GOOGL) last year. SandboxAQ is developing an end-to-end crypto-agile security suite to effectively implement cryptographic agility across enterprise networks. The company recently announced that it raised $500 million as it helps customers prepare for a quantum computing future.
About evolutionQ
evolutionQ is a leading quantum safe cybersecurity company. The company is pioneering the development of robust quantum safe cybersecurity products and services to protect critical commercial and government data from quantum computer attacks.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — is a premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is a top producer of innovative quantum computing research, education programs and conferences, including the CEO Summit on Quantum Computing.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interview series with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience.
