Scribbles Who Releases A Hit Amapiano

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribbles Who has taken the music scene by storm with her latest hit single, "Satisfaction." The track has quickly gained popularity and is receiving widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Known for her unique sound and style, Scribbles Who has been making waves since her debut. With "Satisfaction," the artist continues to push the boundaries and is quickly becoming a favorite among listeners.

Scribbles Who is a new emerging artist but she’s not new to the music industry. The songwriter and recording artist hails from Pompano Beach, FL and started her career writing songs for other people. Being in South Florida allowed her to work with industry heavyweights such as Trina and Flo Rida as well several other independent artists, producers, and labels.

Scribbles took a break from music for a few years before re-emerging as the songwriter for Ludy, an R&B artist from St. Louis. The pair released ‘The Elephant in Room’ EP in 2016, which features fan favorites “No Love” and “Onlyest”.

The track is a high-energy, dance-inducing banger with a pulsing beat and catchy lyrics. Scribbles Who's signature sound is evident in the infectious melody and the way the artist weaves different elements of Amapiano together to create a cohesive and memorable track.

"Satisfaction" has been praised for its ability to get people on their feet and move to the beat. The track has also been described as a perfect showcase of her musical talent and creativity. As one reviewer noted, "Scribbles Who has taken Amapiano to the next level with this track. 'Satisfaction' is an absolute banger that you can't help but dance to."

The track's success is not only due to Scribbles Who's musical abilities, but also the support of the artist's fans. Social media has been buzzing with excitement about "Satisfaction," and the track has been gaining momentum on various streaming platforms. As a result, Scribbles is quickly becoming a household name in the Amapiano community.

This latest release from Scribbles is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful career in music. With a growing fan base and a unique sound, the artist is poised to take the Amapiano genre to new heights and become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.