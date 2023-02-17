Report released on UNESCO/Republic of Korea Funds-in-Trust Project supporting Silk Roads Nomination(s) (Phase II)

In line with UNESCO’s efforts since 1988 to encourage research on the Silk Roads as routes of interchange and dialogue of cultures, the UNESCO/Republic of Korea Funds-in-Trust (FiT) project “Support for the Asian Silk Roads World Heritage Serial and Transnational Nomination(s) (Phase II)” was launched in November 2018 and completed in November 2022.

Upon completion of this project, the final report has been published, consisting of a comprehensive institutional report and the technical aspects of the activities implemented within the framework of the project on the implementation of the project.

Phase II of the UNESCO/Republic of Korea Funds-in-Trust project “Support for the Asian Silk Roads World Heritage: Conservation and Serial Transnational Nomination(s)” was to:

(1) Provide technical and financial support to Asian countries for the organisation of field activities, training workshops and/or meetings to build capacities for the conservation and management of cultural heritage sites along the Silk Roads, including the development and implementation of appropriate management systems and the coordination mechanism for the Silk Roads World Heritage, both at national and transnational levels;

(2) Initiate the continuation and further development of the ICOMOS Silk Roads Thematic Study covering Eastern Asia, with active support from the participating countries.

This project represents a valuable example of national capacity building, increased diversity and representativeness on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is currently being undertaken in Asian Silk Roads nominations processes. The project contributes towards achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, Target 11.4: “Strengthen efforts to protect and safeguard the world’s cultural and natural heritage”.

Final report on the the UNESCO/Republic of Korea Funds-in-Trust (FiT) project

“Support for the Asian Silk Roads World Heritage Serial and Transnational Nomination(s)” (Phase II)