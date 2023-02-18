Author & Psychologist, Valerie Umscheid Offers to Be with You Every Step of the Way

Grief is a universal human experience that can strike anyone, often shrouded in myths and misconceptions. Many people are led to believe that suppressing their emotions or relying solely on the passage of time to heal is the right approach, however many people become stuck on their healing journey. Grieving can be a complex process requiring effective healing strategies, emotional support, and therapy.

Through the lens of a Registered Psychologist, Valerie Umscheid provides expert guidance and support, for people navigating the difficult journey of grieving and healing. In her book, “The Toolbox for Grief and Loss: Effective Healing Strategies,” she shares the stories of courageous clients she has had the privilege of working with in therapy, as well as her own life-changing experiences.

“This book is filled with such valuable pieces of information and wonderful strategies that are really going to help you work through some of your toughest moments and at the end of the day she's the expert she's written the book” — Benjie Cole of CBS Radio, from an interview with Valerie Umscheid

“I found this book healing, insightful and educational. Independent of what your grief and loss may be, Valerie's book is incredibly thoughtful and encouraging. Her easy-to-read writing invites us to be invested in the stories and lives she shares with us. I enjoyed her thoughtful questions, understanding, and tenderness.”—A reader

Her own experience with overwhelming grief and heartache has given her greater compassion for grieving people and a deeper insight into the healing process.

Furthermore, in our times where misinformation is prevalent and, in this field, where it is crucial, Valerie launched the website of Best Fit Psychology, offering a convenient and accessible solution for individuals seeking mental health support.

The website is a safe and confidential space for individuals to connect with Valerie, offering a range of services including individual and couples therapy and support for anxiety, depression, and stress. The platform's user-friendly interface makes it easy for clients to schedule appointments, access therapeutic resources, and communicate with her.

Dedicated to fostering hope, aiding in healing, and enhancing health,Valerie provides a tailored therapy experience. Through collaboration with her clients, she expertly identifies the “best fit” treatment approach to tackle concerns and achieve successful results for anxiety, depression, grief,stress,and trauma

About the Author

Valerie Umscheid is a licensed psychologist with 20 years of experience working with grieving individuals and families to help them navigate their grief and find peace and acceptance. She holds a Master's degree from Gonzaga University and has specialized training in various forms of therapy, including EMDR, Clinical Hypnosis, Grief therapy, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

For more information about the author, visit: https://www.bestfitpsychology.ca/

