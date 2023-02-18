A Closer Look into Joyce Willard Teal's New Children's Book

When the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan, Tanza, along with its tree parts learned the secrets of what had transpired. This tree holds the truth of the matter and tells the story of the terrible incident.

Dr. Joyce Willard Teal brilliantly captures the hearts of the readers as she educates them about an aspect of Black history and the importance of trees as one of the planet's most important resources through her new book entitled, “The Tree That Told a Tale.”

Tanza, together with the other characters that are parts of the tree, brings together a meaningful recollection of the bombing and shares impactful messages to its young readers that are sure to leave a mark in their hearts.

“You must always know that only you get to make your choices. No matter what someone else says or does, you are ultimately responsible for the choices you make and for the actions you take!” -Dr. Teal

The IndieReader describes Author Teal's book as a gentle and tactful story for young readers that bears tragedy and sorrow and the fight for justice that followed it. The strong need and relevance of the story were also highlighted by the IndieReader Review describing it as necessary, “given today's highly polarized politics, the transience of memory, and the all too frequent regularity with crimes that go unpunished.”

About the Author

Dr. Joyce Willard Teal is an award-winning teacher who has taught for more than 30 years. She graduated from Prairie View A&M University and received a Doctorate in Christian Counseling from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. With her knack for teaching and writing, she began writing professionally in 1995 and has successfully published a number of cherished poems and books, including some adult and non-fiction books.

