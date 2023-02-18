Submit Release
Official Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the People's Republic of China, 19 to 21 February 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Beijing at the invitation of PRC Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang from 19 to 21 February 2023.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will meet Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Liu Jianchao. He will also meet Singaporean students and businesses in Beijing.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 FEBRUARY 2023

