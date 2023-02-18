Royalton Barracks/ VCOR x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2000840
TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/17/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (x3)
ACCUSED: Dale Clement
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/17/23, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised that Dale Clement of Plymouth, VT had violated court ordered conditions of release. Investigation revealed that Clement was in violation of two counts of court ordered conditions. Clement was located at his address, where he was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/21/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.