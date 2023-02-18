Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ VCOR x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B2000840

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Marcinkowski                            

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  02/17/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Bridgewater

VIOLATION:  Violations of Conditions of Release (x3)

 

ACCUSED:  Dale Clement                                               

AGE:  32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Plymouth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 02/17/23, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised that Dale Clement of Plymouth, VT had violated court ordered conditions of release. Investigation revealed that Clement was in violation of two counts of court ordered conditions. Clement was located at his address, where he was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/21/23 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/21/23 @ 1230 hours

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

