Royalton Barracks/ VCOR x3

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2000840

TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (x3)

ACCUSED: Dale Clement

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plymouth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/17/23, at approximately 2000 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised that Dale Clement of Plymouth, VT had violated court ordered conditions of release. Investigation revealed that Clement was in violation of two counts of court ordered conditions. Clement was located at his address, where he was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/21/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/23 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.