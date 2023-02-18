Orfinex Pledges to Donate Trading Revenue to Support Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts

Summary: Orfinex is an emerging digital platform. Recently, the company is striving to make ends meet for Turkey's earthquake victims through its services.

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2023) - In the wake of the recent earthquake in Turkey, Orfinex, a leading online trading platform, has announced that it will donate the spread revenue of one month to Turkey Earthquake Relief. This means that every trade made on Orfinex will go towards providing aid to those affected by the earthquake.

Orfinex's decision to donate its spread revenue to Turkey Earthquake Relief is a testament to its commitment to social responsibility. The spread revenue is the difference between the bid and ask price of a financial instrument and is one of the primary ways that trading platforms generate revenue. By donating this revenue, Orfinex is putting the needs of others before its own profits.

The spread revenue of one month can add up to a significant amount of money, and this money will be used to provide much-needed relief to those affected by the earthquake. Orfinex's contribution will undoubtedly make a significant difference and provide support to the communities that have been impacted.

In addition to providing financial support, Orfinex's initiative turns every trade into a donation, which encourages its users to think beyond their own profits and consider the greater good. It's an opportunity for traders to make a positive impact on the world without having to go out of their way. By simply using Orfinex to trade, they are contributing to a worthy cause.

Orfinex's contribution is a great example of corporate social responsibility in action and highlights the potential for businesses to be agents of positive change in the world. The decision to donate the spread revenue to Turkey Earthquake Relief demonstrates Orfinex's commitment to social responsibility, and it sets a positive example for the entire industry.

In conclusion, Orfinex's decision to donate its spread revenue of one month to Turkey Earthquake Relief is a commendable gesture that highlights the potential for businesses to be agents of positive change in the world. Orfinex is committed to providing support to the communities impacted by the earthquake, and it is urging its users to join in this important cause and make a difference in the world.

