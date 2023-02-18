Submit Release
Police uproots marijuana plant in Makira Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira Police Station have uprooted more than 20 plus marijuana plants in Central Makira-Ulawa Province last week.

It is alleged that a male person in his 50’s with his wife are farming marijuana plants as a source of income.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province, Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “The suspect was arrested for farming the marijuana plants.”

PPC Sitai says, “The suspect and his wife have been dealt with and later released on bail to appear before Kirakira Magistrates’ Court on a later date.”

Superintendent Sitai reminded the good people of Makira-Ulawa Province that cultivation or growing of marijuana plants is a crime under the Dangerous Drugs Act. It is illegal in our country and any person found guilty will face the consequences of a court fine of SBD $2000.00 or imprisonment for 10 years.

Police appeal to the general public in Makira-Ulawa Province to support in reporting any Marijuana plants sighted to get rid of them as it has already affected the lives of many people in the province.

Police Kirakira can be contacted on phone – 50222, 50276.

