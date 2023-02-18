RAPPP speaks to SINIS Komunity Ambassadors about Copen

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Partnership Program, RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), visited the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sport (SINIS) and spoke to the Komunity Ambassadors about the growing use of Copen amongst the youth within Honiara.

The presentation was aimed at educating the athletes and coaches of SINIS on the dangers of Copen, the current understanding of the risks associated with using the substance and the impact it is having on school communities.

Sergeant Tristan Collett from the RAPPP Health, Wellbeing, Gender and Community Engagement Team said, The SINIS Komunity Ambassadors are a group of emerging leaders within the Solomon Islands. The goal was to inspire them to volunteer and participate in our planned schools-based Copen awareness program.”

SINIS Coach Jimmy said you guys are really hitting the mark. The students look up to the athletes and will listen to them.

SINIS athlete and Komunity Ambassador said, “Copen is a big problem with our children and this program will be important to educate the students and the community.”

RAPPP Health and Wellbeing team looks forward to partnering with the SINIS Komunity Ambassadors to deliver RAPPP’s school-based Copen awareness program across Honiara.

