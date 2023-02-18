Organic Tea Market Size is Projected to Attain USD $2.4 Billion By 2031

The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss and maintenance and other benefits

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Organic Tea Market was estimated at $905.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global organic tea market is analyzed across sample type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The major players analyzed for global organic tea industry are Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Inc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., and Yogi Tea GmbH.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The convenience stores segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Convenience stores are types of retail establishments that offer a moderate selection of food, drinks, and everyday things like tea. In residential areas, there are conveniently located convenience stores that are open for extended hours.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. North America, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

According to Organic Tea Market Trends by AMR exporters in both developed and developing nations faced a number of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of lockdown and curfew procedures on a global scale had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacture of organic tea, which in turn hindered market expansion. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the Organic Tea Market Demand in 2020 as a result of decreased company sales and operations being suspended.

