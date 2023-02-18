U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Growing At a CAGR of 4.3%, Globally, is Projected to Reach $12.50 Billion by 2031

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market based on type, application, form, and country.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. and Australia egg protein market generated $8.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.50 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market based on type, application, form, and country. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. Leading players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market analyzed in the research include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia. The report analyzes these key players of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. Based on country, the market in the U.S. was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the U.S. and Australia egg protein market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the U.S. and Australia egg protein market in Australia is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.  