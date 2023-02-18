Meet Rahim Handy, An Emerging and Prolific Visual Producer Releasing His First Full Feature Documentary Film
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahim Handy is set to release his debut full-feature documentary for people across the world.
With a passion for authentic storytelling, and a zeal to become a renowned film director and producer, Rahim Handy has put in diligent efforts to forge his path in the entertainment industry. Through constant hard work and determination, the Director announces the release of his debut documentary entitled “The Dream Chaser,” which pays homage to and tells the powerful story of the prodigy rapper, Lil Snupe. This highly anticipated and engrossing documentary includes over 97 interviews with top hip-hop industry elites, friends, and closest family members of slain rapper Lil Snupe, who was 18 years old at the time of his death.
Since breaking into the filmmaking industry, Handy has made numerous connections and developed his portfolio with impressive artists such Yella Beezy, Trap Boy Freddy, Runt Dawg and Naughty by Nature.
Building on that experience and expertise, this project will seek to fully tell the story of Lil Snupe and his impact on the industry. With a captivating storyline, the documentary focuses on Lil Snupe, who came from nothing and, despite the setbacks, conquered his dream. The film revolves around the rapper who reached major heights in the music industry, and got killed, yet still inspires the entire community as well as the world. Creating this uplifting documentary was intended to give people the motivation to achieve their dreams and encourage them to keep going.
"The dream chaser came from nothing and made his mark on the world. Snupe shows the rest of us that if you want to do something you have to give it your all. He aspired to become a rapper and would not quit until he made his mark on the industry. This is the story of Lil Snupe and the people whose lives he touched. It would be too cliché to make a rap documentary about a rapper. This is a much bigger story than that. As years passed by, the story progressed," shares Rahim Handy in an interview.
Being a keen filmmaker, Rahim Handy has gained extensive experience in his chosen field, along with garnering the attention of several eminent individuals in the industry. As a result of his accomplishments, he is now acknowledged as a specialized documentary filmmaker and has built a video production company from the ground up in Dallas.
For more details, click on the website https://www.clearmotionfilms.com/ and https://www.thedreamchaserfilm.com/
Socials:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvvdnxNJ9aM&t=81s
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8PHF12pGgY/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9055243/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo9ohm8Nkb0
Rahim Handy
With a passion for authentic storytelling, and a zeal to become a renowned film director and producer, Rahim Handy has put in diligent efforts to forge his path in the entertainment industry. Through constant hard work and determination, the Director announces the release of his debut documentary entitled “The Dream Chaser,” which pays homage to and tells the powerful story of the prodigy rapper, Lil Snupe. This highly anticipated and engrossing documentary includes over 97 interviews with top hip-hop industry elites, friends, and closest family members of slain rapper Lil Snupe, who was 18 years old at the time of his death.
Since breaking into the filmmaking industry, Handy has made numerous connections and developed his portfolio with impressive artists such Yella Beezy, Trap Boy Freddy, Runt Dawg and Naughty by Nature.
Building on that experience and expertise, this project will seek to fully tell the story of Lil Snupe and his impact on the industry. With a captivating storyline, the documentary focuses on Lil Snupe, who came from nothing and, despite the setbacks, conquered his dream. The film revolves around the rapper who reached major heights in the music industry, and got killed, yet still inspires the entire community as well as the world. Creating this uplifting documentary was intended to give people the motivation to achieve their dreams and encourage them to keep going.
"The dream chaser came from nothing and made his mark on the world. Snupe shows the rest of us that if you want to do something you have to give it your all. He aspired to become a rapper and would not quit until he made his mark on the industry. This is the story of Lil Snupe and the people whose lives he touched. It would be too cliché to make a rap documentary about a rapper. This is a much bigger story than that. As years passed by, the story progressed," shares Rahim Handy in an interview.
Being a keen filmmaker, Rahim Handy has gained extensive experience in his chosen field, along with garnering the attention of several eminent individuals in the industry. As a result of his accomplishments, he is now acknowledged as a specialized documentary filmmaker and has built a video production company from the ground up in Dallas.
For more details, click on the website https://www.clearmotionfilms.com/ and https://www.thedreamchaserfilm.com/
Socials:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvvdnxNJ9aM&t=81s
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8PHF12pGgY/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9055243/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo9ohm8Nkb0
Rahim Handy
Clear Motion Films
+1 323-920-9235
create@clearmotionfilms.com