New Book by Award-Winning Journalist / Speechwriter Dana Rubin Reveals the Hidden History of Women’s Speech in America

Frances Ellen Watkins Harper: "We are all bound up together in one great bundle of humanity, and society cannot trample on the weakest and feeblest of its members without receiving the curse in its own soul," said this Black poet, abolitionist and suffragist in 1866.

Crystal Eastman: “God meant the whole rich world of work and play and adventure for women as well as men. It is high time for us to enter into our heritage — that is my feminist faith,” said this lawyer, sociologist and journalist in 1914.