New Book by Award-Winning Journalist / Speechwriter Dana Rubin Reveals the Hidden History of Women’s Speech in America
Frances Ellen Watkins Harper: "We are all bound up together in one great bundle of humanity, and society cannot trample on the weakest and feeblest of its members without receiving the curse in its own soul," said this Black poet, abolitionist and suffragist in 1866.
Crystal Eastman: “God meant the whole rich world of work and play and adventure for women as well as men. It is high time for us to enter into our heritage — that is my feminist faith,” said this lawyer, sociologist and journalist in 1914.
Collection Spans American History from 1637 to 2021 and Includes Speeches by Both Iconic and Lesser-Known Women of Every Race, Ethnicity and Background
With publication of this book, Rubin also gives all Americans - women and men, young and old - a gift of enormous historical value on the eve of Women's History Month this March. This monumental collection spans American history from 1637 to 2021 and includes speeches by both iconic and lesser-known figures, such as Nanye’hi, Ida B. Wells, Katharine Hepburn, Rachel Carson, Dolores Huerta, and Michelle Obama. It includes some never-before published speeches, and some that haven’t been published in decades, by women of every race, ethnicity, and background, raising their voices in advocacy, protest, and celebration.
"From the days of the Puritans to the present, America was fundamentally shaped by the ideas of women, expressed through the spoken word," says Rubin. "In every era, at every critical juncture, women were sharing their knowledge, shaping our national debates, and defining American values."
Rubin scoured hundreds of speech anthologies, archives, manuscripts, and old newspapers, searching for speeches the history books overlooked. What she found will make you question what you thought you knew about our nation’s history, and who deserves to be remembered and honored.
This book is available now via RealClear Publishing - an imprint of Amplify Publishing Group (APG) in partnership with RealClearPolitics.
In addition to this volume, Rubin also created the Speaking While Female Speech Bank, the world’s largest online archive of women’s oratory, with speeches by women of every background, race, ethnicity, and belief, from across time and around the world, demonstrating that women have been speaking in public for more than two centuries.
Watch the video below to learn how Rubin researched these long-lost treasures of American women's speech.
Dana Rubin works with organizations to support underrepresented voices to become experts, brand ambassadors and role models for the next generation. She writes and speaks about the history of women’s speech and voice.
PRAISE FOR SPEAKING WHILE FEMALE
“This is a vital book. By identifying and elevating the voices of women across the ages, Dana Rubin has successfully led all of us to examine our assumptions and to listen with new ears and open minds. Carefully curated, deftly edited, and brilliantly brought together, this is a collection that will not be silenced, but heard.”
- Jon Meacham, author of Pulitzer Prize-winner "American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House"
“'Speaking While Female' highlights an unassailable truth: women have always used their voices and ideas to actively engage in the public square. With speeches culled from a cross-section of women from the 17th century to the present, this book centers and normalizes diversity in the telling of American history. Without question, it should be required reading in every classroom in the United States.”
- Charity C. Elder, author of "Power: The Rise of Black Women in America"
"It’s hard to overstate the value of Dana Rubin’s work as a critical counter to a culture that persistently erases what women think, believe, know, and say. It’s more important than ever to recognize that we have always spoken publicly and made vital contributions to history, politics, and society."
- Soraya Chemaly, author of "Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger"
“Why hasn’t anyone done something like this before? This splendid anthology brings together some voices that will be familiar and a great many more that are not - and should be. I hope it will encourage many more women and girls to make themselves heard at a time when some of the gains they’ve made in recent decades are under threat.”
- Adam Hochschild, author of "King Leopold’s Ghost," finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, and "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis"
"The world of speech has long been considered a male domain. It’s far time we changed that. Speaking While Female is much needed and long overdue.”
- Daniel H. Pink, former White House speechwriter and New York Times bestselling author
