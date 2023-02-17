Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with Defense Minister of Israel in Munich

AZERBAIJAN, February 17 - 17 February 2023, 20:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Defense of the State of Israel Yoav Gallant in Munich.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Yoav Gallant on his appointment as the Defense Minister of Israel, and hailed the contacts and telephone conversations held between him and Azerbaijan's defense minister.

The head of state noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are of a friendly and partnership nature, and praised the development of cooperation in various areas, including defense and military-technical ones.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel soon will make a greater contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Yoav Gallant conveyed the greetings of the leadership of the State of Israel to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Yoav Gallant to extend his greetings to the leadership of the State of Israel.

Minister Yoav Gallant hailed the development of relations between the two countries, and recalled his visit to Azerbaijan, adding that the conditions created for the Jewish community in the city of Guba made a great impression on him.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

