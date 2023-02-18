Mobile advertising market size to increase by USD 290.16 billion; APAC to account for 49% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Advertising Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 290.16 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.54%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 197.46 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global mobile advertising market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Customers' strong preference for online purchasing, which is driven by rising disposable income, net connectivity, and mobile device penetration rate, is fueling the market. With the growing use of apps and web browsers, as well as Wi-Fi and mobile internet connections like 5G, advertisers now have the opportunity to leverage in-app advertising as a powerful marketing tool. These variables will support market expansion During the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The mobile advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers mobile advertising ads which get displayed on mobile handsets and tablets. Under this unified segment, the company includes products and services such as Google Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, YouTube, and hardware.

The company offers mobile advertising ads which get displayed on mobile handsets and tablets. Under this unified segment, the company includes products and services such as Google Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, YouTube, and hardware. Criteo SA – Under its unified business segment the company offers a mobile advertising platform that allows advertisers to publish text, graphic or animated advertisements on mobile websites.

Under its unified business segment the company offers a mobile advertising platform that allows advertisers to publish text, graphic or animated advertisements on mobile websites. AppLovin Corp. - The company's key offerings include AppDiscovery, marketing software, MAX monetization software, and SparkLabs an in-house creative studio to boost mobile apps.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in in-app advertising, the introduction of video advertisements, and emerging trends in social media will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising privacy and security concern is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into search, display, video, and others . The search segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

The search segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Related reports:

The cloud advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 296.12 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), deployment (private, public, and hybrid), and (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The in-game advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,182.68 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this mobile advertising market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile advertising market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the mobile advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile advertising market vendors

Mobile Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 290.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Criteo SA, DIGI117 Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DotC United Group, EPOM, GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., ironSource Ltd., Leadbolt Pty Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Media and Games Invest SE, Meta Platforms Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Otello Corp. ASA, Unity Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Yeahmobi Inc., and Zynga Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics</sp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-advertising-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-290-16-billion-apac-to-account-for-49-of-market-growth---technavio-301748790.html

SOURCE Technavio