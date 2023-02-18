Intermittent full closures scheduled on Kamehameha Highway in Waimea on Feb. 22 and 23

Main, News Posted on Feb 17, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that 5-minute intermittent stoppages will occur on Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Waimea Bay, for rock scaling work. The stoppages are scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., when rocks are dropped from the cliff side. Traffic will be accessible in both directions with alternating traffic control.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, crews will setup the work zone to prepare for rock scaling work. One lane will be closed on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Following Thursday, Feb. 23, Kamehameha Highway will be open in both directions as work will be done behind the barriers. Motorists should be aware that occasional closures may be needed to transport materials through the work zone.

Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

