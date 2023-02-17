Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin Announce New Leadership at the Division of Highway Traffic Safety

Governor Philip D. Murphy today announced that he will appoint retired New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Captain Michael J. Rizol, Jr. as the Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS), the state agency charged with promoting statewide traffic safety programs through education, awareness, and enforcement activities. The New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety sits within the Department of Law and Public Safety, led by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

“My Administration is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the thousands of motorists who navigate our roadways,” said Governor Murphy. “I am happy to announce the appointment of Captain Michael Rizol as the Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. Captain Rizol comes to this role with substantial experience in traffic safety, having managed New Jersey State Police traffic programs for six years. I know he is well-suited to oversee traffic safety in our state as we work to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in New Jersey.”

Rizol is a 26-year veteran of the NJSP whose service included leading the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and overseeing all NJSP traffic programs as a Captain in the Traffic and Public Safety Office.

“Captain Rizol has dedicated himself to the crucial work of keeping our roadways – and the residents who use them – safe from crashes that claim and disrupt lives,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I can think of no one better suited to this important job – his vast training and experience make him an ideal fit to be the next Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. And thanks to Governor Murphy’s appointment, I look forward to working with Michael to reduce roadway fatalities, and make our highways safer for all drivers.”

“I also want to thank the Division’s current Interim Director, Tomi-Anne Raue, for her professionalism and stepping up over these last few months to lead the unit. During that time, she has continued to champion traffic safety efforts on behalf of New Jersey residents, and we are all the better for it,” continued Attorney General Platkin.

“Michael Rizol faithfully served the citizens of this state for 26 years as a trooper with the New Jersey State Police and will continue to serve in his newly appointed position as Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “There is no one more suited to assume this role than Michael, who dedicated a majority of his State Police career to ensuring the safety of motorists on the roadways of New Jersey. I am confident that his extensive experience will be an asset as he embarks on his next chapter of service to the State.”

Rizol, a New Jersey native, is currently the Principal for Equity Reconstruction, LLC, a consulting firm focused on motor vehicle crash investigation and reconstruction and related services. He also serves as an instructor at Kean University teaching classes in basic and advanced crash investigations to state, county, and municipal law enforcement officers.

During his time with the NJSP, Rizol was instrumental in many collaborative traffic safety and investigative initiatives, and served as the chairman for the Motor Vehicle Accident and Vehicular Pursuit Review Board. He also represented NJSP as a member of the Governor’s Highway Traffic Safety Policy Advisory Council.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity provided by Governor Murphy to serve as the next Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety,” said Rizol. “This is in many ways the job I have spent my career working towards, and I am eager to work with the dedicated public servants in the Division and our traffic safety partners to move New Jersey toward the goal of zero traffic-related fatalities. There is much work to do, but under the leadership of Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin, I am confident in what we can achieve together.”

HTS works to prevent motor vehicle-related crashes and the resulting property damage, injuries, and fatalities on New Jersey’s roadways. HTS is responsible for administering the State and Community Highway Safety Program, which annually distributes approximately $30 million in federal funding to develop and implement a statewide highway safety plan.

The Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety is a direct appointee of the Governor. Rizol’s appointment comes with the support of Attorney General Platkin. He is expected to begin his new role in March 2023.

