Introducing the Next Big Thing: The Lotus Capital Virtual Pitch Fest on the 24th of March, 2023
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators of all backgrounds and industries are invited to participate in the Virtual Pitch Fest, a groundbreaking event that provides a unique opportunity for emerging business leaders to showcase their ideas to experienced investors, industry experts, and potential collaborators.
Founded by Stefan Carter, CEO of Lotus Capital, the Virtual Pitch Fest is a revolutionary platform designed to help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life in the fast-paced world of business. This virtual event is the perfect way for entrepreneurs to receive valuable feedback on their business plans, perfect their pitches, and get noticed by investors and other key players in their industry.
"I've always been passionate about supporting emerging entrepreneurs and helping them succeed," said Stefan. "That's why I created the Virtual Pitch Fest. I wanted to give entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their innovative ideas to experienced investors and mentors, while also helping them hone their pitching skills in a supportive and collaborative environment."
The Virtual Pitch Fest is a unique experience that brings together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Participants can expect to receive invaluable feedback on their pitches, make connections with potential investors and collaborators, and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today's highly competitive business landscape.
Lotus Capital is particularly interested in hearing from startups that are utilizing blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. As blockchain continues to evolve and disrupt traditional industries, Lotus Capital recognizes the potential for startups to make a significant impact. Startups with innovative and practical solutions that utilize blockchain technology are encouraged to apply and take advantage of the opportunity to pitch their ideas to experienced investors.
The event takes place entirely online, so participants can join from anywhere in the world. The pitches are prerecorded, which allows participants to perfect their pitch and present it in a professional, polished format. The judges then provide feedback to each pitch, allowing participants to learn from the experts and improve their pitching skills.
The Virtual Pitch Fest is an event that emerging entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators won't want to miss. It provides a perfect opportunity for them to get noticed, receive valuable feedback, and connect with investors and other key players in their industry.
Startups that want to get their innovative ideas in front of investors can apply to participate in the event for free. The Lotus Capital event is open to all startups that meet the selection criteria, and the application process is as simple as filling out a quick form and submitting a pitch video by the 17th of March, 2023 at 12 PM GMT+7. Selected startups will be notified by the 20th of March, 2023 and invited to join the event, which will take place on the Lotus Capital YouTube channel on the 24th of March, 2023. This is an amazing opportunity for startups to get in front of potential investors, and they shouldn't miss out!
Startups interested in taking part in this exciting event can visit the website to learn more about the application process. They will be able to find all the information they need, including eligibility criteria and instructions on how to apply.
For more information on how to apply as a startup, visit the following webpage here.
