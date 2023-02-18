Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Value to Cross USD 60.4 Billion in 2031

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Value

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service industry is expanding quickly because it supports businesses during challenging situations like cyberattacks, blackouts & others.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market generated $6.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $60.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Based on operating model, the Managed DRaaS segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 24.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Assisted DRaaS and Self-Service DRaaS.

Based on service type, the Real-time Replication segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Backup & Restore segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The private cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR o 24.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include IBM Corporation, Axcient, Sunguard, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cable & Wireless Communications Limited., TierPoint, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, and Rackspace Technology.

