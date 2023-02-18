Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.17.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Sara Aminzadeh, 40, of Kentfield, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency. Aminzadeh was Vice President of Partnerships at the US Water Alliance from 2021 to 2022. She was a Water Program Officer at the Pisces Foundation from 2018 to 2020. Aminzadeh held several positions at California Coastkeeper Alliance between 2009 and 2018, including Executive Director, Policy Director and Policy Analyst. She has served as a member of the California Coastal Commission since 2017. Aminzadeh earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Aminzadeh is a Democrat.



Noaki Schwartz, 51, of Long Beach, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Equity and Environmental Justice at the California Natural Resources Agency. Schwartz has been Deputy Director of Communications, Environmental Justice and Tribal Affairs at the California Coastal Commission since 2022, where she was a Public Information Officer from 2015 to 2022. She was a Staff Writer at the Associated Press from 2006 to 2012. Schwartz was a Staff Writer at the Miami Herald from 2005 to 2006. She was a Staff Writer at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel from 2001 to 2005 and a participant in the Minority Editorial Training Program (Metpro) at the Los Angeles Times from 2000 to 2001. She was an English Teacher through the Japanese Exchange Teaching Program for the Japanese Government from 1994 to 1997. Schwartz earned a Master of Science degree in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Schwartz is a Democrat.



Moises Moreno-Rivera, 32, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice, Tribal Affairs and Border Relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Moreno-Rivera has served as Assistant Secretary for Equity and Environmental Justice at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2021. He held several roles at the State Water Resources Control Board between 2018 and 2021, including Assistant Tribal Liaison and Environmental Justice Specialist. Moreno-Rivera was Central Coast Program Coordinator at the Environmental Justice Coalition for Water from 2017 to 2018. He was a Graduate Assistant for Multicultural and Diversity Affairs at the University of Florida from 2015 to 2017. Moreno-Rivera is a member of the Water Solutions Network, Cal Bears in the Desert and the Golden Key International Honor Society. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Moreno-Rivera is a Democrat.



Daniel Rubin, 36, of Davis, has been reappointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, where he has served in this role since 2018. Rubin served in several positions at the Department from 2013 to 2018, including as Acting Chief Counsel and Staff Attorney. He was a Policy Assistant at the Conservation Strategy Group LLC in 2013 and a Graduate Fellow at the California Energy Commission from 2012 to 2013. Rubin was a Law Clerk at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California in 2011 and at the Department of Water Resources in 2009. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Lewis and Clark Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $191,688. Rubin is a Democrat.



David Lewis, 52, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Director of the Division of Facility Planning, Construction and Management at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lewis has been Deputy Director of Health Care Facilities Support for California Correctional Health Care Services since 2011. He was Deputy Director at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2011 and a Fiscal Consultant at the Senate Republican Fiscal Office from 2005 to 2007. Lewis served as rank E-5 in the U.S. Army from 1991 to 1995. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,476. Lewis is a Republican.



Tyrone Bland, 52, of Altadena, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2022. Bland has been Head of Government Affairs at the Creative Artists Agency since 2020. He was Vice President of State and Local Government Relations at Herbalife from 2016 to 2020 and a Managing Partner at Porter Tellus LLC from 2007 to 2016. Bland was Managing Director at the Capitol Hill Consulting Group from 2005 to 2007 and Director of Government Affairs, Western Region at Amtrak from 2003 to 2005. He was a Legislative Representative for the City of Los Angles from 1998 to 2000. Bland was Chief of Staff to State Assemblymember Carl Washington from 1996 to 1998. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bland is a Democrat.



Kimberly Gallagher, 47, of Davis, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where she has served since 2020. Gallagher has been Farm Operations Manager at Erdman Farms since 2014 and Owner and Operator of Gallagher Farming Company since 2009. She was a Science Teacher for the Davis Unified School District from 2012 to 2014 and an Independent Study Teacher for the Elk Grove Unified School District from 2004 to 2011. Gallagher is a member of the California Rice Commission, USA Rice Farmers, the Colusa-Glenn Subwatershed Program and the California Rice Industry Association. She is an Associate Director of the Colusa County Resource Conservation District. Gallagher earned a Master of Arts degree in Christian Leadership from Fuller Theological Seminary. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gallagher is a Democrat.



Fern Steiner, 73, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where she has served since 2020. Steiner has been an Attorney at Smith, Steiner, Vanderpool APC since 1987 and a Shareholder there since 1993. She was an Attorney at Richard D. Prochazka APC from 1984 to 1987 and an Attorney at Karmel and Rosenfeld from 1977 to 1984. Steiner is a member of the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors and a Trustee for San Diego Youth Services. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from John Marshall Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Steiner is a Democrat.



Sandra Magaňa Cuellar, 51, of Corona, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where she has served since 2018. Cuellar has been Director of Government Affairs at Charter Communication since 2000. She was a Project Director at Hispanas Organized for Political Equality from 1997 to 2000. Cuellar was a Project Coordinator at the Contreras-Sweet Company in 1997. She was an Intern at Consensus Planning Group from 1996 to 1997. Cuellar was an Assistant Account Executive at Oralia Michel Public Relations from 1995 to 1996 and an Assistant Tour Publicist at Levine-Schneider Public Relations from 1994 to 1995. Cuellar is a member of the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality Board of Directors, Coachella Valley Economic Partnership and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cuellar is a Democrat.



Brian Conley, 73, of Big Bear Lake, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where he has served since 2018. Conley has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Community College Connections since 2012. He was a Professor at Golden West College from 1975 to 2012. Conley was a member of the Board of Trustees for the Rancho Santiago Community College District from 1988 to 2012. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Higher Education and Humanities from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Conley is a Democrat.

M. Jeff Ohlfs, 60, of Twentynine Palms, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where he has served since 2018. Ohlfs has been a Supervisor (reservist) for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Operations Division Response Directorate since 2017. He held several positions at Joshua Tree National Park from 1990 to 2016, including Chief Park Ranger, District Park Ranger and Park Ranger. Ohlfs was a Park Ranger at Hot Springs National Park from 1987 to 1990 and at C&O Canal National Historical Park from 1985 to 1987. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ohlfs is a Republican.

