Manchin Reopens Webpage For Congressionally Directed Spending Requests

February 17, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, reopened his webpage for Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests. This year, the Senate Appropriations Committee will once again allow communities and non-profits the opportunity to request targeted funding through Congressionally Directed Spending in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations process.



The webpage can be accessed by visiting www.manchin.senate.gov/appropriations. The deadline to submit requests is Sunday, March 12th at 11:59 pm.



“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work hard to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit West Virginians and all Americans while remaining fiscally responsible. Investing in West Virginia has always been a top priority and these federal investments spur innovation and boost our economy, while also supporting the needs of our state. These projects can range anywhere from supporting rural communities through investments in infrastructure and broadband, to funding programs that help small businesses or address the drug epidemic,” said Senator Manchin. “This year, the Senate Appropriations Committee will allow state and local governments, non-profits and public entities to request targeted funds through Congressionally Directed Spending, and I look forward to reviewing the requests.”



The Senate Appropriations Committee helps write legislation to allocate federal funds to government agencies, departments and organizations on an annual basis. Last year, Senator Manchin proudly secured more than $228 million in CDS projects for West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure that federal spending is targeted towards priorities that strengthen our country and promote, protect and benefit West Virginians.



Additional Information about Congressionally Directed Spending Requests :



Public and non-profit entities may request funding through Congressionally Directed Spending. If you would like to make a request for your community, please click on the link for Congressionally Directed Spending Requests and fill out the form.

If your organization participates in federally funded programs and would like to weigh in on general funding levels for existing programs, please click on the link for Programmatic Requests and fill out the form with your request there instead.

All requests must include at least TWO (2) letters of support from third parties within the community or communities that would benefit from the request. These letters must clearly communicate the benefits that the request would confer upon the community.