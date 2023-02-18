Yard Force Launches 48v Battery-Powered RER Riding Mower for 2023

Yard Force, the one brand solution for battery and gas-powered outdoor equipment, announced today the launch of their new 48v Brushless 38-inch Battery-Powered RER Riding Mower. Convenience and power are featured on the YF48vRX-RER38 making it the perfect solution for maintaining a beautiful yard all year long. You'll get up to 1.5 acres of run time on a single charge and the twin-blade 38-inch deck has 3-in-1 cutting capability. The control panel features push-button start, cruise control, electronic RMO and an LCD screen with real-time battery power indicator. Two USB charge ports are ideal for powering electronic devices while mowing.

Clean energy battery power means no engine maintenance costs from oil changes, spark plugs or air filters. The included TransFlo™ battery charger connects to a standard household outlet for convenient charging between uses. The twin-blade 38-inch steel deck features the Yard Force Vortex™ cutting system that accelerates clipping circulation for more efficient mulching, side discharge or bagging. Deck cleaning is effortless with the innovative deck wash port feature that utilizes the included adapter to connect a garden hose to flush debris from below the deck.

There is a tow hitch plate on the rear of the steel tube frame that adds versatility to connect a broadcast spreader, garden cart and most other towable yard accessories. A grass bagger system is available as an accessory. The dual-bag system attaches quickly and easily without tools and includes a set of high-lift blades to efficiently propel the clippings up the Vortex tunnel and into the bags.

With the addition of the YF48vRX-RER38, Yard Force is expanding their line-up of outdoor power equipment options and providing customers with a new industry-leading solution for maintaining their yards. For more information, visit https://www.yardforceusa.com/products to explore the complete Yard Force product line.

About Yard Force

Yard Force is the one brand solution for battery and gas-powered outdoor power equipment. If it needs to be cut, trimmed, chipped, split or cleaned – you can get it done with a Yard Force tool! Our products include advanced technology backed by industry-leading warranties. All products are supported by our world-class customer care center based at our North American headquarters in Kennesaw, GA USA.

Yard Force products can be purchased at national and regional home improvement retailers and equipment dealers throughout USA and Canada and from many online retailers.

Yard Force - "Yard work made easy."

