John Mattone Selected as World's Top Professional Coach for the Fourth Time

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Mattone has been selected as the World's #1 Executive Coach and Coaching Authority for the fourth time in the past five years by the research organization, Globalgurus.org. Tony Robbins was #2 and Dr. Peter Chee #3. As a bestselling author and globally-renowned coach, speaker, and educator, John Mattone will be honored at the 2023 Annual Gala in Dubai on March 3rd by Global Gurus.

As a reputable research organization, Global Gurus first honored Mattone in July 2019 at the Annual Gala in Toronto. While inclusion in the Global Gurus Top 30 Global Coaches is an honor in itself, being distinguished as the world's best professional executive coach is a very special honor. This selection is based on professional accomplishments, contributions to the field of coaching, leadership, research, peer respect, and pioneering thought leadership.

Mattone is the founder/co-founder of four exceptional coaching and leadership development companies, John Mattone Global, Inc., Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC) Franchise, Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI) Franchise, and Intelligent Leadership Online Academy (ILOA). John and his companies own an industry-leading 14 registered IP trademarks awarded by the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO). Mattone is the creator of the unique, powerful, and game-changing Intelligent Leadership (IL) Executive Coaching philosophy and process. Since 2012, Mattone has used his proprietary coaching methodology with more than 50 global CEOs, top government leaders, and professional athletes to help them become stronger, more effective, and vibrant leaders in their professional and personal lives. Mattone has served as the executive coach to the late Steve Jobs, as well as to the former, legendary CEO of PepsiCo, Roger Enrico.

The greatest testimony to Mattone's core purpose, which made him realize his dream, is his many philanthropic endeavors, which include creating an endowed scholarship fund in his name at the University of Central Florida (UCF). UCF is where Mattone graduated in 1980 as first in his class with an MS in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. This led to the creation of 'The John Mattone Leadership & Coaching Scholarship' which is awarded annually to a deserving Master's or Ph.D. student who shows great promise and potential in the field of coaching and leadership.

John Mattone is a bestselling author, the world's #1 authority on Intelligent Leadership and one of the world's most in-demand CEO coaches & leadership speakers.

John Mattone is the creator and master of the unique & game-changing Intelligent Leadership (IL) Executive Coaching blueprint for success - accredited by the International Coach Federation. Since 2017, John Mattone has personally coached and mentored over 600 global executive coaches from 53 countries in his proprietary IL philosophy, process and tools. John Mattone is the former executive coach to the late Steve Jobs and the former legendary CEO of PepsiCo, Roger Enrico. John is the author of 10 books, including five bestsellers: Talent Leadership, Intelligent Leadership, Cultural Transformations, The Intelligent Leader, and The Executive Coach's Handbook.

