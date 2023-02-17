Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

CANADA, February 17 - People are invited to share their thoughts on possible transportation improvements in the Kamloops area.

This second phase of consultation for the Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy will help build a better understanding of current and future transportation needs.

The Kamloops area is a vital connection point between the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway 5. In addition to its importance for travel within Kamloops and B.C., the area is a crucial part of the highway system that is of national importance for goods movement and long-range travel.

People are invited to share their views online: https://gov.bc.ca/kamloopstransportationstrategy

The website includes information about the strategy and an online survey. The survey will be available until March 5, 2023.

The Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy includes engagement with local governments, First Nations, interested parties and the public. The first round of engagement helped the ministry understand what is important to people travelling to and through the Kamloops area, and contributed to the development of short-, medium- and long-term opportunities. This second round of engagement will help the ministry evaluate the opportunities that will inform the final strategy.

The strategy area consists of the provincial transportation network within the boundaries of Kamloops and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, including: