Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,438 in the last 365 days.

Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

CANADA, February 17 - People are invited to share their thoughts on possible transportation improvements in the Kamloops area.

This second phase of consultation for the Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy will help build a better understanding of current and future transportation needs.

The Kamloops area is a vital connection point between the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway 5. In addition to its importance for travel within Kamloops and B.C., the area is a crucial part of the highway system that is of national importance for goods movement and long-range travel.

People are invited to share their views online: https://gov.bc.ca/kamloopstransportationstrategy

The website includes information about the strategy and an online survey. The survey will be available until March 5, 2023. 

The Kamloops Area Transportation Strategy includes engagement with local governments, First Nations, interested parties and the public. The first round of engagement helped the ministry understand what is important to people travelling to and through the Kamloops area, and contributed to the development of short-, medium- and long-term opportunities. This second round of engagement will help the ministry evaluate the opportunities that will inform the final strategy.

The strategy area consists of the provincial transportation network within the boundaries of Kamloops and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, including:

  • Highway 1 from Afton Interchange underpass in the west, to the Lafarge Road Interchange in the east;
  • Yellowhead Interchange of Highway 1 and Highway 5;
  • Highway 5 from the Yellowhead Interchange to the Old Highway 5 intersection at Heffley Creek; and
  • additional provincial roads and infrastructure.

You just read:

Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.