Truck driver training gets more people in driver’s seat

CANADA, February 17 - More people will be able to train for jobs as professional truck drivers in the Greater Victoria area through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Province.

“We all rely on professional drivers to move food, medicine and building supplies around the province,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This new training gives people the practical skills and knowledge for high-demand jobs in the transportation industry.”

Complete School of Truck Transportation (CSTT) is receiving more than $460,000 to deliver the training program.

“This training program will benefit several people, including newcomers, and will help them secure long-term careers in the region,” said Ron Basi, owner of CSTT. “Our program will help participants gain the best driving, safety and essential skills, and become valuable employees for their future employers.”

Participants will receive 12 weeks of group-based employability and skills training, including the mandatory entry-level training, four weeks of work experience with local employers and two weeks of ongoing followup support.

The first intake of full-time student training starts Feb. 21 and the second cohort starts May 15. More information about this or other CEP projects is available at WorkBC centres.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow. The CEP program funding comes from the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“This training will lead to good jobs for more people in the Victoria area. Increasing the number of qualified truck drivers also supports goods movement and economic growth throughout British Columbia.”

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“Making training easier and more affordable is a critical part of our Future Ready plan. This truck-driver training program will prepare more people for the job openings in a growing transportation industry.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project Based Labour Market Training stream of the Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) program and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job-seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn how CEP is helping local communities, visit: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

To learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them, visit: https://workbc.ca/

To find your local WorkBC centre, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

For information about courses available at the Complete School of Transportation, visit: http://www.csttdrivertraining.com/courses/#whmis