State high court to review Dentons wrongful termination lawsuit

The state Supreme Court agreed to review a long-running battle between Dentons US LLP and former partner Jinshu “John” Zhang over his wrongful termination lawsuit. The question is whether the matter, which addresses whether Zhang is an employee under the California Labor Code, should be decided by a New York arbitrator or in California.
