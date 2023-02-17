Submit Release
EU conducts trainings in Azerbaijan on court performance reporting 

On 8 and 10 February, the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ), in cooperation with the Justice Academy of Azerbaijan, organised two training sessions on court performance reporting according to its tools and methodology. 

The aim of the training was to develop a standard methodology of court performance reporting for the entire Azerbaijani judiciary based on CEPEJ indicators.

Court presidents, judges and court staff from Baku and regions attended the training sessions led by three local trainers who completed the Training of Trainers provided by the CEPEJ in June 2021.

As a result of the training, the participants increased their knowledge on the use of CEPEJ performance indicators and learned about the experience of the Ministry of Justice and the pilot court in implementing regular reporting based on statistical analysis in line with the CEPEJ tools.

The activities were carried out in the framework of the project ‘Strengthening the efficiency and quality of the judicial system in Azerbaijan’, funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe and implemented by the Council of Europe in their Partnership for Good Governance II joint programme. The activity was also supported by the EU-Council of Europe joint programme ‘Support for a better evaluation of the results of judicial reform efforts in the Eastern Partnership’ (‘Justice Dashboard EaP’).

