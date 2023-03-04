The Fourth Initiation, Published On 4/4, Inspiration for Self-Development in Universal Wisdom

4 4 Day

Ancient Wisdom, Universal Philosophy, Self-Development, Sacred Geometry and more are all synthesized in Ethan Indigo's new book, The Fourth Initiation.

The Fourth Initiation Reveals Four Grammar.” — Ethan Indigo Smith

TAHOE CITY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're reading this on 4/4, well happy 1984 Day. And so happy Fourth!

The Fourth Initiation drops today, 4/4! The Fourth Initiation synthesizes universal ideas toward an understanding of spirituality, philosophy, consciousness, meditation, sacred geometry and more. The Forth Initiation is ultimately an inspiration for more balanced and steadfast mind state.

One of the main concepts of Ethan Indigo Smith's new book is that there are always esoteric layers and subtle lessons among the more exoteric and obvious literal storylines of ideas. Ethan Indigo Smith has authored a few books. His neophyte work, The Complete Patriot's Guide to Oligarchical Collectivism, explores the nonfiction world in homage and in terms related to Orwell's imaginary and fictional work, 1984, and the book within the book, The Theory and Practice to Oligarchical Collectivism.

1984 is an exoteric and political tale of a repressive political pyramid system. And 1984 begins on 4/4/1984. We now this because, Winston Smith pens in his diary in the opening pages. 4/4/1984. So today is 1984 day in effect.

Certainly there are esoteric lessons within 1984. One of the most amazing such concepts, a familiar and perennial pattern Ethan Indigo explore as a philosophy in his other works and as inspiration for self-development, in The Fourth Initiation.

The book within the book proposes there are three times of people in the world; The High, the Middle, and The Low, or as we read, The Inner Party, Outer Party, and The Proles. However "wherever there are three there is an unsaid fourth." In the 1984 story, the fourth type is known as The Brotherhood. So even in the mostly exoteric story there is the unsaid fourth aspect.

And that brings us to today, 4/4/23.

Every exoteric lesson and overt story has esoteric and subtle layers of inspiration and consciousness enhancement. The Fourth Initiation explores the esoteric inspiration of the unsaid fourth part in numerous sets of threes, some well known some lesser so. These unsaid whispers are key to unlocking problem solving skills and to enhancing understanding of spirituality and philosophy, not in a new age manner, but rather with ancient universal ideas. The Fourth Initiation is an inspiration uniting humanity in universal esoteric wisdom that can be applied to exoteric being.