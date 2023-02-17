Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,382 in the last 365 days.

Dr. James Deutsch, the CEO of Rainforest Trust, Joins Charity Talks Podcast

Dr. James Deutsch, the CEO of Rainforest Trust, joins Charity Talks podcast.  For more than 30 years, Rainforest Trust’s primary mission has been to raise funds in order to make grants in Africa, Asia and South America that preserve and protect land and habitats there.

As James and Brooke discuss, by protecting millions of acres of land, Rainforest Trust is saving endangered species from extinction.  But its impact goes well beyond that.  Rainforest Trust’s work is also helping to ameliorate the effects of climate change, since rainforests keep carbon locked up in their wood and soil, while removing excess CO2 from the air.  It is also empowering indigenous people with the resources to preserve their land and culture.  These are just some of positive impacts that Rainforest Trust’s conservation efforts have had.  (0:27)

Listen to the Podcast Now

 

You just read:

Dr. James Deutsch, the CEO of Rainforest Trust, Joins Charity Talks Podcast

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.