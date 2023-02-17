Dr. James Deutsch, the CEO of Rainforest Trust, joins Charity Talks podcast. For more than 30 years, Rainforest Trust’s primary mission has been to raise funds in order to make grants in Africa, Asia and South America that preserve and protect land and habitats there.

As James and Brooke discuss, by protecting millions of acres of land, Rainforest Trust is saving endangered species from extinction. But its impact goes well beyond that. Rainforest Trust’s work is also helping to ameliorate the effects of climate change, since rainforests keep carbon locked up in their wood and soil, while removing excess CO 2 from the air. It is also empowering indigenous people with the resources to preserve their land and culture. These are just some of positive impacts that Rainforest Trust’s conservation efforts have had. (0:27)

Listen to the Podcast Now