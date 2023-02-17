Blink Charging to present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. BLNK BLNKW))) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President, will present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will also be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings.



Interested investors may access the virtual presentation at:

https://kvgo.com/industrials-conference-2023/blink-charging-feb-2023

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. BLNK BLNKW))), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations worldwide. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com