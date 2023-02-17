Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in skills training

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, will announce funding for Trucking HR Canada under the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. This funding will address labour shortages in the trucking industry.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

Media availability and a photo opportunity will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023



Time: 9:00 a.m. EST



Place: One for Freight

8450 Lawson Road

Milton, Ontario

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

