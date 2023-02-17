Struktek Introduces A Revolutionary New Building System For A Sustainable Home

Struktek launches a new building system for sustainable homes using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs). Using eco-friendly materials, SIPs technology can construct a house in just seven days. SIPs provide flexibility in design, making it easy to assemble new buildings and an attractive option for the construction industry.

Struktek, a leader in sustainable building technology, has announced a new building system for a sustainable home that will change how commercial and residential properties are constructed. This new technology, known as Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), is made with expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam core laminated between two sheets of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) using a high-grade structural adhesive. This process creates a robust and sturdy construction panel that doesn't require additional support from a frame or skeleton.

SIPs cut framing time in half, reducing the cost of skilled labor and providing a well-insulated, sturdy construction with high energy efficiency. These panels offer a cost-effective option that reduces construction time, improves efficiency, and increases durability.

Not only are these homes structurally more substantial, but the quality of materials they are built with provides superior insulation abilities, making a home more sustainable and environmentally friendly. With its outstanding performance as an eco-friendly building material, Struktek's SIP technology is poised to become the industry standard for residential and select commercial properties.

According to Struktek, these panels are 30% structurally stronger, require 55% fewer labor costs, and provide 70% more energy savings than traditional building methods. SIP construction is recognized by the International Code Council body of building codes, which are used by most jurisdictions in North America, and it is certified for performance and sustainability.

The flexibility of building with SIPs makes any design possible without additional costs, making it a popular choice for architects and designers. The price of SIP panels is determined by various parameters, including panel thickness, length, and the quantity purchased, which depend on the project requirements.

Clients have praised Struktek for their reliability, professionalism, and efficiency in delivering quality construction projects on time and within budget. The company's attention to detail and exceptional cleanup services have also received high marks from clients. These testimonials are a testament to Struktek's commitment to providing top-notch construction services that meet each client's unique needs.

“Building with Struktek was a great experience. The panels were easy to install and gave us the coverage and beautiful finishes we wanted. It did take us a bit of time to get used to installing them, but once we got the hang of it, it went smoothly, and we’re delighted.” - Sierra E.

“We started using SIP panels on one job, and now we use them for 90% of our builds. So impressed with this crew and their professionalism, punctuality, efficiency, and especially their onboarding team. Exceeded our expectations in every way. Highly recommend it.” - Bluebird Construction.

About Struktek:

Struktek is revolutionizing the building industry with its innovative building panel technology.

